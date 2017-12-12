‘Young And The Restless’ News: Thad Luckinbill Dishes On J.T.’s Return To ‘Y&R’

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Thad Luckinbill returns as J.T. Hellstrom on Tuesday, December 12. After a seven-year break, the talented star will finally return to the CBS daytime drama for an extended stay. At the moment, Luckinbill believes that his storyline will take him through February or possibly March, but it could go on longer, depending on the direction of his storyline.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Thad revealed that he had remained in contact with Young and the Restless showrunners since his departure. They wanted him to return several times, but he was busy with other projects. Luckinbill never declined to come back, and he just told them their dates didn’t work for him. Thankfully, the last call they made to him worked out, and he was able to dedicate a few months to his arc on the show.

“At first, I didn’t think it would work out, but it just happened to coordinate with my schedule in between films and after talking about it for quite awhile about it, it sounded like fun, so here I am,” Luckinbill said.

Thad revealed that in 2016, his film production company, Black Label Media, shot three films. Of those three films, he was in two of them. One will come out in January called 12 Strong, starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Pena. Luckinbill added that he has a “nice little role” in the movie.

Thad said that he is really enjoying being back at Young and the Restless. He stated that they do pages of script a day. Luckinbill noted it was fun seeing the storylines progress so much in a few days. He added that in movies and television shows, they move at a much slower pace.

Luckinbill expressed how grateful he was for the warm welcome from all his former co-stars and all the new faces on the Young and the Restless set. He said it only took a few days before he felt like he was part of the Y&R family again.

As for the new J.T., Thad teased that the Young and the Restless fans will see a much more mature man. When he left, he had a toddler and was just getting settled in his career path. Now, seven years later, he has a teenager and more life experiences. Luckinbill warned the Y&R fans to expect many twists and turns in his complicated storyline in the next few months.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.