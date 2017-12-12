Scheana Marie Says Brittany Cartwright Doesn’t Take Advice From Her Or Anyone Else When It Comes To Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is back together with her cheating boyfriend, Jax Taylor, and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars appear to be in disbelief.

During a recent appearance in New York City, Scheana Marie spoke out about how her and her co-stars have continued to give Brittany Cartwright advice about her controversial relationship with Jax Taylor — to no avail.

“We all give her advice but she doesn’t take any of it,” she told Page Six on December 11.

According to Scheana Marie, she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars have gotten to a point where they have accepted that it is Brittany Cartwright’s life, and she can live it as she pleases. That said, Scheana Marie admitted to Page Six that she wasn’t at all surprised to hear that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright.

As fans of the show will recall, Jax Taylor has cheated in the past and even slept with Kristen Doute, a friend of Stassi Schroeder’s, behind Schroeder’s back when they were dating. Taylor then dated two women at the same time during Season 3 of Vanderpump Rules before striking up a relationship with Brittany Cartwright during Season 4.

As soon as Jax Taylor introduced Brittany Cartwright to his co-stars, they fell in love with her and demanded he treat her right. Unfortunately, Taylor failed to do so and admitted to cheating on her with Faith Stowers earlier this year.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went through hard times during filming on Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules but today, they are back together and appear to be happy as they continue to live together and work together in Los Angeles.

As for the future of their spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, it is hard to say whether or not the couple will begin filming a second season of the show, especially considering the amount of tension they faced while filming the show’s first season.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.