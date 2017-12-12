‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Leaves Salem, Alison Sweeney Says It’s ‘So Hard To Say Goodbye’

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Alison Sweeney’s beloved character, Sami Brady, will be leaving Salem yet again this week. Fans loved every minute they had Sami back on the show, but the time has come to say goodbye to the actress and the fan-favorite character for a third time.

According to She Knows Soaps, Alison Sweeney will officially be gone this week, and so will Sami Brady. As Days of our Lives fans already know, Sami has decided to leave Salem again to return to her youngest children, Johnny, Allie, and Sidney, for the holiday season. This was a hard decision for Sami to make due to the fact that she only recently got her son, Will Horton, back. However, Will’s amnesia has been a challenge, and Sami seems to be getting in the way of his new life and his efforts to remember the past. While it seems that the heartbreaking goodbye will begin another long drought in Salem without Sami Brady, there is always the possibility of Alison Sweeney returning to the NBC soap opera.

Alison Sweeney tweeted on Monday that it is “so hard to say goodbye” to Days of our Lives. The actress has spent much of her life working on the soap opera, and when she decided to leave the show in 2014, fans were devastated. Since her official departure, Sami has been seen in Salem two times. The first time she returned to bury her son Will and do a little digging about the possibility of her husband, EJ DiMera, still being alive. She returned again this fall to search for Will, who turned out to still be alive and well. It seems Sweeney is always up for a return to DOOL, and fans are looking forward to seeing when and what storyline could possibly bring her back to Salem in the future.

Aww!! So hard to say goodbye ???? https://t.co/I3E6UrmJ6A — Alison Sweeney (@Ali_Sweeney) December 11, 2017

Alison Sweeney called her time back on Days of our Lives “super fun,” and revealed that it was “amazing” to have returned to the show again. However, not every fan agreed. One viewer told the actress that her return to DOOL was “worthless,” to which Sweeney replied, “Worthless? I disagree.”

We’re friends in real life ???? Hope you’ve been tuning in to our on screen antics ???? #DAYS @eileen_davidson @DeidreHall pic.twitter.com/h5yBVELR2P — Alison Sweeney (@Ali_Sweeney) November 6, 2017

Only time will tell if and when Sami Brady will return to Salem, but if she does, Days of our Lives viewers will welcome her back with open arms. Tune in to NBC this week to see Alison Sweeney’s final scenes before she leaves the soap yet again.