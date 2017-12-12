Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Hoping To Get Pregnant After Baby Bombshell

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly hoping to get in on the recent Kardashian/Jenner baby boom and get pregnant with baby No. 4. According to reports, the mom of three has been discussing potentially having another baby with her boyfriend of around nine months, Younes Bendjima, and might be making plans get pregnant again in the New Year.

Kourtney, who’s already mom to 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, has allegedly been making plans to welcome another baby into the world “soon” after dropping a pretty shocking baby bombshell earlier this year by claiming – and then retracting – during an interview that she was pregnant again.

“She talked about [getting pregnant] with Younes and he is definitely down to try for a baby,” a source recently alleged to Radar Online.

The insider added that while Kourtney is supposedly ready to become a mom for the fourth time, she’s going to wait a few months until sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner welcome their children into the world.

Khloe and Kylie have yet to officially confirm their widely reported pregnancies, though People confirmed in September that both are set to become moms next year. Kim is almost imminently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“Kourtney is going to wait until her sisters are all done having their babies to get pregnant,” the insider claimed of the reality star’s timeline.

However, the source noted that she’s no longer too worried about the fact that any other children she has probably won’t be fathered by Scott.

According to the source, Kardashian always thought all her children would have the same father, but is no longer so set in her ways.

“Kourtney used to want to have all of her kids to have the same father and she was adamant about that,” claimed the outlet’s Kardashian source, alleging that seeing Kim turn to a surrogate to carry her third child has “caused her to start to think about it differently” and has allowed the star to “become more open to other ideas regarding how to have another kid.”

Kourtney hasn’t responded to Radar Online’s latest baby report, though she has been open to the idea of having a fourth child recently.

According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian spoke about potentially having more children on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in October. Kourtney admitted she’d be open to having baby No. 4 “if the situation was right.”

However, when asked about having a fourth child that’s not fathered by Scott, Kardashian then responded, “I think in that case I’d rather just not have another one.”

Kourtney even joked about being having another baby just a few weeks ago, blurting out during an interview that she was pregnant.

Speaking to the British fashion magazine Grazia in October, the mom of three exclaimed “I’m pregnant” amid much speculation about Khloe and Kylie both expecting their first children.

goodnight A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Leaving the interviewer pretty confused, the reporter then claimed following Kardashian’s bombshell baby confession that she “reassures me she’s joking after an uncomfortably long pause.”

But while it’s not thought that Kardashian is expecting any babies just yet, she has been very open about her romance with Younes recently.

The couple has been spotted in a slew of tropical locations over the past few months, and they have been showing off some serious PDA on beaches across the globe since they went public with their romance back in March.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on the E! network.