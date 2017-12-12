Many fans still could not believe that another member of the NCIS team is set to make an exit soon. Pauley Perrette announced in October that she made her decision to leave NCIS Season 15 last year, but the actress did not disclose the reason behind it. Now, reports claim that the imminent exit of the 48-year-old star could possibly be related to CBS’ most recent layoff.

Cinema Blend reports that the NCIS Season 15’s home network has been quietly laying off employees lately. The news outlet claimed some “employees were laid off and offered buyouts to others.” However, the publication clarified that the changes would not affect the entire staffing pattern of the company since only less than a hundred employees are likely to lose their jobs.

“CBS has been laying off employees lately, although there has not been much in the way of buzz about it in the way. The layoffs have been quiet, but not entirely insubstantial. More than just a person or two are losing their jobs.”

Because of this, avid viewers of NCIS Season 15 could not help but speculate that this might be the reason behind Pauley Perrette’s shocking exit. Aside from the layoff reports, there were rumors claiming that the civil rights advocate’s plan to start up her own skincare line is the reason why she decided to quit the long-running American police procedural television series. However, Pauley Perrette was quick to debunk the claims through Twitter.

In the same post, the NCIS star also clarified that she and CBS do not have a bad blood. Pauley Perrette also hopes that fans would continue loving her character in spite of her forthcoming departure. For starters, the Louisiana-born actress portrays the role of Abby Sciuto, who is a forensic specialist, in the popular CBS series.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

CBS has yet to confirm or deny these reports claiming that it has been laying employees off lately. Also, Pauley Perrette has yet to address the claims saying that her departure is related to the network’s latest move. Therefore, devoted followers of NCIS should take this speculation lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

‘NCIS’ Season 15 Co-Showrunner Frank Cardea Teases Premiere Episode, McGee, Delilah’s Baby https://t.co/ipvWohq89z – #NCIS — The NCIS Times (@NCISTimes) August 3, 2017

Meanwhile, NCIS Season 15 spoilers suggest that Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) is going to discover that something is “medically wrong” with special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Buddy TV previously reported that the show is hinting at a health scare for the NCIS team leader, as he had been seeing his late boss and mentor Mike Franks (Muse Watson) in a previous episode. The publication claimed that Leroy would not bother telling his associates about it since he does not want them to worry.

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Long-Lasting Effects’ Of McGee & Gibbs Being Held Captive 'NCIS' season 15 kicked… https://t.co/019slTz2zc — Trend Style Daily (@TrendStyleDaily) October 3, 2017

Jack, who is a psychologist by profession and is fond of analyzing people, is reportedly the key person who would help Leroy overcome his newest challenge. Maria Bello’s character is also said to become Leroy’s newest love interest on the show. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!