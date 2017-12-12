‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe’s Guilt Causes Mixed Messages, Hope To Suspect Something Is Off?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease major complications with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) relationship. After their split, Rafe hooked up with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Even though they are back together, Rafe’s guilt will threaten to destroy the rekindled romance. He is already sending mixed messages and eventually, Hope will find out why.

The day after Rafe and Sami slept together, Hope ended up sharing her deepest feelings. In a moment that shocked Rafe, she ended up proposing marriage to him. He wanted to tell her what happened with Sami, but just couldn’t do it. Now, Hope thinks everything is rosy, but Rafe is feeling conflicted and guilty.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope might suspect that something isn’t quite right. On yesterday’s episode, she was talking on the phone with her fiance. She gushed about how glad she was that everything was worked out. He really didn’t have much of a response. Then, he just hung up, not even responding when she told him that she loved him.

For the time being, she isn’t suspicious. However, that will change in the next few weeks. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) overhears Rafe and Sami talking about their secret. However, it is unclear if she will tell her mother about it. Besides that, Hope is bound to wonder about the mixed messages she is receiving.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Rafe will propose to Hope, according to She Knows. Even though they are already engaged, he feels the need to be the one to pop the question. At the same time, he is also being distant with her. It is his guilt that is causing it and eventually, the truth will come out.

If Ciara doesn’t expose Rafe and Sami’s secret, Hope will still find out. She has good intuition and can sense when something isn’t right. She might put the phone call out of her mind, but other things will pop up. Plus, Doug (Bill Hayes) ends up giving Rafe a harsh warning. This will make the new commissioner feel even worse about hiding the truth.

When Hope Brady finds out about Rafe and Sami sleeping together, will she really be able to forgive him? Or is this relationship doomed?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.