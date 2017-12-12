Ivanka Trump Defying Father’s Stance On Saying ‘Merry Christmas’? Her Tweet Draws Fire

Ivanka Trump is getting slammed by her father’s supporters for not saying “Merry Christmas” in a message she posted on Twitter. Critics are lashing out at her for not supporting her father’s decision to bring back Christmas, a pledge he made before entering office.

According to a tweet on December 11, Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself posing with guests in front of a Christmas tree with the caption, “Happy Holidays.” The greeting drew immediate fire from those confused by her decision not to write “Merry Christmas” instead.

“It’s ‘Merry Christmas,’ you godless heathen,” one wrote.

“WE DONT SAY HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! WE SAY MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! YOUR DADDY BROUGHT IT BACK!” another attacked.

“Father is going to be so mad!” someone chimed in.

“The Devil! WE SAY MERRY Christmas!” one more wrote.

The outrage went on from those who want to see “Merry Christmas” be socially acceptable again. Donald Trump insisted throughout his campaign in 2016 that he’d make it a priority to do away with the politically correct term of “Happy Holidays” and restore “Merry Christmas.” As NPR reports, the Trump holiday cards being sent out reflect that by reading “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.” The president, Melania Trump, and son Barron Trump signed the card.

Trump said there was a war on Christmas and it was getting phased out in American culture to say “Merry Christmas.” Despite his claims, former President Barack Obama often wished Americans a “Merry Christmas” in his White House addresses.

Ivanka Trump married Jared Kushner in 2009 and converted to his faith of Judaism. This might have something to do with her wanting to wish everyone “Happy Holidays” instead of what her father is pledging to bring back. Some may also view her innocent-looking tweet as defying her father once more — as she did when she openly attacked the GOP candidate for the Alabama Senate, Roy Moore, by saying there’s a “special place in hell for those who prey on children.” President Trump has embraced Moore’s nomination and has made it a point to praise him for Tuesday’s election. Politico reported that Trump was more inclined to campaign for Moore after his daughter’s comments.

When December 25 rolls around, maybe Ivanka Trump will tweet another message to her followers that reads, “Merry Christmas.” In a quick glance at her Instagram account, Ivanka wished her followers a “Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah!” on December 25, 2016. She was photographed with her husband and three children.