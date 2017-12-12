‘Teen Mom OG’ Shocker: Ryan Edwards Says Heroin Was His Drug Of Choice

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards made a huge confession during this week’s all-new episode of the MTV reality series. Edwards admitted to a lawyer that he went to rehab due to his addiction to heroin, and many fans were shocked by the news, as they believed his issue was prescription medication.

According to a Dec. 11 report by OK! Magazine, Ryan Edwards has finally come clean about his drug use, saying that he was addicted to heroin before finally getting help in rehab. During Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan contacted a lawyer in hopes of getting some legal advice on the best way to go about spending more time with his son, Bentley. During the phone conversation, the lawyer asked him what his drug of choice was, to which he responded, “heroin.”

Throughout the episode, Ryan Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, was seen talking about Ryan and the steps that he needed to take to be able to see their son, Bentley, for an extended period of time. Maci revealed that she had her lawyer draw up papers stating that Ryan would need to take a drug test, urine, and hair follicle in the hours leading up to his visitation with Bentley. The Teen Mom OG star also revealed that she planned on paying for the drug testing, which cost around $400, and that if Ryan passed the test then he could have Bentley for a few hours.

During the episode, Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, also spoke out about their son’s drug use. Jen cried as Larry revealed to Teen Mom OG cameras that they had known there was “something” going on with Ryan, but that every time they tried to confront him about it, he would start an argument and walk away. The couple went on to say that they were proud of their son for going to get help in rehab and that they have since learned that Ryan’s triggers include seeing his mother upset and issues concerning his son Bentley.

It seems that Teen Mom OG viewers will see a lot of drama regarding Bentley’s custody between Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout this season, and Ryan’s heroin addiction will likely be mentioned in the custody fight.