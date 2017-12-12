Kate Middleton Reportedly Knows Camilla Parker Bowles Is Hostile, But She Won’t Protect Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle reportedly has faced hostility from Camilla Parker Bowles for months. But ever since Prince Harry announced that he was engaged to Meghan, the rumors that Camilla disapproves have soared. Kate Middleton allegedly is all too familiar with Parker Bowles’ disapproval. Are claims that Kate is trying to protect Markle from Camilla’s wrath true?

Camilla Parker Bowles Tried To Prevent Prince Harry’s Proposal?

Camilla reportedly has been at work behind the palace walls attempting to find ways to wreck Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle. Even before the announcement of the engagement, Parker Bowles made an effort to upset Meghan, according to an insider quoted by Yahoo.

One close encounter of the nasty kind reportedly took place in July, when Prince Harry’s girlfriend was shocked by Camilla’s hostile attitude. Parker Bowles and the actress met up in Toronto, where Camilla issued a warning, according to the source.

“[Camilla Parker Bowles] told Meghan that she didn’t like her relationship with Harry and that she should think twice before agreeing to his marriage proposal because Camilla was planning to make her life very tough.”

Even though Parker Bowles reportedly informed Markle that she was viewed as undesirable and not “good enough” for Prince Harry, Meghan stayed with Harry. Markle beamed brightly during Prince Harry’s engagement announcement, but behind the scenes, Camilla told Meghan that she is not welcome to join the royal family, added the source.

Kate Middleton Fueled By Camilla Parker Bowles Feud To Fight Meghan Markle’s Battles For Her?

Kate Middleton and Camilla have been rumored to be feuding for months. While Parker Bowles reportedly wants her husband, Prince Charles, to become king so that she can become queen, Middleton is allegedly aiming at encouraging her own husband, Prince William, to become king. Adding to the complex real-life Game Of Thrones, multiple reports claim that Prince Harry and William have the power to refuse to let Parker Bowles become queen, as detailed by the Inquisitr.

Even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly was against the romance. But can Kate Middleton save Meghan? KGC-55 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Is Kate so infuriated by Camilla that she’s fueled by their feud to protect Meghan from Parker Bowles? Following Markle’s engagement, Parker Bowles is rumored to be angry that Meghan has become so popular with the public. As a result, New Idea via Gossip Cop claimed that Kate had taken a brave vow to shield Markle.

“The brave duchess [Kate Middleton] vows to protect her future sister-in-law [Meghan Markle].”

In the wake of Camilla’s alleged negative comments about and to Meghan, Middleton reportedly has ordered Parker Bowles to stop belittling Prince Harry’s future wife. Beyond fighting Camilla in order to protect Meghan, Kate supposedly is going all-out despite her pregnancy to become Markle’s knight in shining maternity wear armor.

Kate Middleton Reportedly Familiar With ‘Swipes’ From Camilla Parker Bowles

A palace insider confirmed the rumors that Middleton has had to cope with hostility from Parker Bowles for years.

“Kate learnt very early on that you have to have thick skin to handle Camilla and all the critics that come out of the woodwork to have a swipe at you.”

After having been subjected to Parker Bowles’ negative comments for so long, Middleton reportedly is determined to shield her future sister-in-law from critics within and outside the royal family, said the source. Camilla even allegedly has made objections to the wedding venue as too prestigious for Meghan.

But although New Idea‘s insider claimed that Kate subsequently confronted Camilla, Gossip Cop reported that there is no palace insider leaking these types of details. Revealing the nasty gossip about Parker Bowles, Markle, and Middleton would break royal protocol, resulting in job loss. Moreover, Gossip Cop pointed out that Camilla has stated that she is “thrilled” about Harry’s and Meghan’s engagement.

Kate Middleton Faced Similar Criticism As Meghan Markle, But She’s Not Her Defender

Gossip Cop acknowledged that there is one part of the story that is true.

“[Kate] Middleton knows first-hand about adjusting to royal life. She… was subjected to public criticism following her own engagement.”

While Kate could, if she so desired, give Meghan advice as she makes her journey from American divorcee to member of the royal family as Prince Harry’s wife, Middleton has not stepped in and made an effort to defend Markle from Camilla, according to Gossip Cop‘s sources. The story about Middleton’s alleged attempt to protect Markle is fictional “rubbish,” said the sources.

As for whether Camilla is feuding with Meghan, Parker Bowles reportedly feels jealous about Markle’s popularity and comparisons to Princess Diana, as the Inquisitr reported. While Camilla felt viewed as second-rate because of her divorce, Meghan has quickly soared in popularity, allegedly adding fuel to Parker Bowles’ hostility to Prince Harry’s future wife.