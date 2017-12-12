Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Split Briefly After Cheating Bombshell, ‘We’re Doing A Lot Better,’ He Says

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are together now but earlier this year, after a cheating bombshell rocked the cast of Vanderpump Rules, they temporarily called it quits on their relationship.

Over the weekend, while attending Daily Mail’s “Unwrap the Holidays” party in New York City with their co-star, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright spoke of their Season 6 struggles and offered an update on their relationship.

“It’s obviously tough,” Jax Taylor explained to Entertainment Tonight on December 11. “We’ve gone through some things.”

According to Brittany Cartwright, it was hard to work through their issues months ago and for a while, they parted ways and worked on things. Now, however, as Cartwright confirmed, they are back together and still working on improving their relationship.

As Jax Taylor explained, he and Brittany Cartwright have been through good things and bad things but are currently working out their relationship and doing better than before.

“It’s going good now. We’re doing a lot better then we were,” he said.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were seen feuding on last night’s Vanderpump Rules and after having time to process the allegations against her boyfriend, Cartwright told Katie Maloney that she was single and planning to act that way during an upcoming trip to Las Vegas.

While Jax Taylor denied cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers, Cartwright appeared to believe the rumor after several of her co-stars and friends learned of the alleged news. So, when it comes to the coming episodes of the show, Taylor and Cartwright could be seen living their lives separately.

Jax Taylor has a troubled past, which has been plagued by cheating since fans met him on Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Taylor cheated on Stassi Schroeder during the first season of the show and during Season 2, he admitted to sleeping with her longtime friend Kristen Doute.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

No word yet on a potential second season of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.