‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Confides In Shawn And Belle, Can They Help Her Deal With Ciara Brady?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the tension between Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will intensify. The aspiring singer is going to confide in her parents, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison). Will they be able to help the young woman deal with Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) medical crisis and the issue of Ciara getting revenge?

While Ciara was out of Salem, she ended up going to Hong Kong to stay with Shawn and Belle. As the couple told Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), the visit didn’t improve things for the young woman. Instead, she just became distant. What they didn’t realize is that instead of healing her broken heart, she was just getting angrier.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady is out for revenge and her main target is Claire. She believes that she would be with Theo right now if Claire hadn’t intercepted her love letter. It resulted in Ciara leaving Salem and while she was gone, Theo ended up getting shot by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). As the young man lays in a coma, Ciara is planning to make Claire pay for what she has done.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ciara will open up to Hope about what is going on. The former commissioner desperately wants to understand what is going on with her daughter. At one point, Victoria Konefal’s character lashes out at Hope, which makes her even more concerned. It isn’t like Ciara and the two have always enjoyed a close relationship.

Just like Ciara opening up to Hope, Claire will also find people to confide in. According to She Knows, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal this will happen on Thursday, December 14. There is a lot going on in Claire’s world right now. Not only is she trying to cope with Theo being in a coma, but Ciara’s rage has no limits.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that things will get better. Days of our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Claire and Ciara get into a huge fight. It happens while hanging the Horton Christmas ornaments and is hinted to be quite the scene.

Ciara isn’t interested in talking through her issues. She also has no desire to move on with her life. She feels that Claire took everything from her and won’t rest until she completely ruins her life. However, just how far will she go?

