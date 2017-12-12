Many fans still cannot believe that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are now back together. Fondly called “Jelena,” the couple has been reportedly in an on again, off again kind of relationship due to their young ages, trust issues, and conflicting schedules. However, new reports suggest that the pair is now ready to walk down the aisle after making up last month.

Rumors are rife that Justin Bieber is now thinking of putting a ring on his girlfriend’s finger. An unnamed Life & Style source, as cited by New Idea, claimed that the 23-year-old Canadian superstar and Selena Gomez are already talking about marriage. The same tipster added that the couple also plans to start their own family as soon as possible.

“But now she wants a big wedding – the bigger the better. She wants a white dress, thousands of colourful roses and her very best friends for bridesmaids.”

The insider also claimed that Selena Gomez “could be pregnant already” as she has not been drinking these past few weeks. There were even reports claiming that Justin Bieber and the former Barney and Friends star have talked about eloping. It was also claimed that the 25-year-old singer wants to execute their plans the soonest time possible as she does not want to waste time, especially after her kidney transplant last summer.

“Selena’s health scare has given her more reason to live than ever. She doesn’t want to waste another precious second.”

Speculations have it that Selena Gomez trusts Justin Bieber now more than ever. The YouTube sensation has reportedly matured as a person and the “Who Says” singer is allegedly happy about it. While these rumors could possibly be true, it should be noted that neither Justin Bieber nor Selena Gomez has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of the two singers should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life shares that Selena Gomez might sing about The Weeknd through her upcoming new album. The publication opens up about the possibility after the girlfriend of Justin Bieber revealed to BBC Radio 1 that her imminent album is going to be personal. The Monte Carlo star said she did not mind topping the music charts, as she only wants to express her emotions through the songs.

Justin Bieber 'desperate to prove he'll be better boyfriend' following reunion with Selena Gomez https://t.co/F6EBJJDHz2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 12, 2017

“It wasn’t really about charts for me, or numbers. It was more just about, what could I creatively do for my music. So, yes, I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon.”

The Texas-born actress did not reveal other information about her forthcoming new album, including its release date and featured artists. However, the publication speculated that the second-most followed user on Instagram might include tracks about her split from The Weeknd and her reunion with the “Love Yourself” singer. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez!