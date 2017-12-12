Roy Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, stood up at a Moore for Senate rally to give a prepared speech to convince voters that she and Moore are not anti-Semitic or racist, and yet many on Twitter believe she made things worse. Kayla Moore stated that despite what is being reported in the media, they have a Jewish lawyer, and there are Jews that they consider friends, including a rabbi. She also added that thanks to her husband Roy Moore, a black man was finally made a marshal in the Alabama court system.

Twitter Reacts To Kayla Moore And Comments About Jews

But Twitter isn’t convinced, as they believe that Kayla Moore trotted out the old adage “some of my best friends are…” to convince voters that the Moores are not racist. Alabama native and former NBA (and Auburn) star Charles Barkley isn’t buying it either. Barkley has come down to Alabama to stump for Doug Jones, the opponent of Roy Moore to get out the vote. Charles Barkley is calling Roy Moore a “white separatist” and says that Alabama can do better.

Barkley says Roy Moore has brainwashed the citizens of Alabama with his talk of religion and holiness.

“This is unbelievable to me. You couldn’t make it up. If somebody sent you a script, with all he’s done and said, you wouldn’t believe he could still be in the race. All you have to do is talk about God and say you don’t like homosexuals… and abortion.”

Last night, Kayla Moore spoke on behalf of her husband Roy Moore to address how they feel about Jews and people of color at a rally in Midland City, Alabama, says Hollywood Life.

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews.”

She went on to say that one of their lawyers is a Jew, and they have had Jews in their home and said that the same is true about black people. In fact, Kayla Moore says that her husband, Roy Moore, was instrumental in promoting people of color.

“Fake news would also have you think that my husband doesn’t support the black community. Yet my husband appointed the very first black marshal to the Alabama Supreme Court. We have many friends that are black and we also fellowship with them in church and in our home.”

Chrissy Teigen Weighs In On Twitter To Kayla Moore Speech

But while the Moore campaign cheered, believing that Kayla Moore had gotten the job done convincing the world that the Moores like Jews and people of color, Twitter exploded, pointing out that Kayla Moore had actually made things worse. Chrissy Teigen was symbolically shaking her head, wondering if Moore hears what she is saying, and how Jews and people of color will react.

“You are given one minute, ONE MINUTE to speak. It should not be this hard to not say something racist in ONE MINUTE.”

Another person tweeted that Kayla and Roy Moore can’t be anti-Semitic because they have “a Jew on retainer.”

But it’s hard for Kayla Moore to backpedal from some of the anti-Semitic and racist comments made by Roy Moore just in the last few weeks, according to the Daily Beast. In criticizing George Soros, a mega-donor to liberal causes who happens to be Jewish, Roy Moore implied that Jews were going to hell because they don’t recognize his God.

“[George Soros is] going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going. And that’s not a good place.”

Roy Moore Is Haunted By Comments Made On The Political Trail

And Newsweek said that in answering a question at a rally, Roy Moore implied that things were great in America before the Civil War. An African-American audience member responded to Roy Moore saying that he wanted to make America great again, asking when Moore thought America was last great.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another…Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

Raw Story shared an audiotape of an interview that Roy Moore did in 2011 where he suggested that repealing amendments 11 to 27 would be a step in the right direction for society. Within this span are the outlawing of slavery, voting rights for women, and voting rights for people of all races. Amendment 22 also limited presidents to two-term limits.

Know Your Amendments

To be clear… 13th Amendment: Ended Slavery

14th Amendment: Guaranteed Equal Protection Under Law

15th Amendment: Granted African Americans Right To Vote

18th Amendment: Alcohol

Today is the Alabama special election between Roy Moore and Doug Jones.