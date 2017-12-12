Kris Jenner Reportedly Plans To Hire Sofia Richie For ‘KUWTK’, Kourtney Kardashian Feels Betrayed [Rumors]

Looks like the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan might have a new addition to their long-running reality show. If rumors were to be believed, fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians might see Scott Disick’s much younger Sofia Richie on the show.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that Kris Jenner is considering to hire the 19-year-old aspiring model as a cast member of KUWTK.

Apparently, the idea started when the 62-year-old momager talked to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. Knowing that his “scandalous” acts will help keep the show afloat, Kris Jenner reportedly convinced the controversial reality star to stay on the show despite a very public split from her daughter.

However, Scott Disick allegedly insisted that he comes as a “package deal” with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. According to the webloid, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was left with no choice but to consider the deal, especially since her daughter’s baby daddy has always been a fan-favorite.

“Kris is considering officially taking Sofia on as a cast member because the alternative is losing Scott, who’s a real fan-favorite,” an insider alleged.

Kris Jenner, who has always been known for her effective strategies, is allegedly keen on having Sofia Richie on the show and confident that her budding romance with Scott Disick will definitely bring something new to the table.

Kicking off the new season with our 10 year anniversary special tonight!!! 9/8c on E! #KeepItKardashian #KUWTK A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

However, not all family members are open to the idea. According to the webloid, Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three children with Scott, is allegedly far from happy with her mom’s seemingly new gimmick.

“Kourtney can’t believe it. She can barely tolerate Scott let alone his new 19-year-old ‘piece’ as she calls Sofia,” the same source told the outlet.

Apparently, the eldest Kardashian sister feels “betrayed,” especially with the idea that Sofia Richie could start profiting from their show. However, Kris Jenner allegedly reiterates that “she hasn’t made a bad business decision yet,” adding that Kourtney needs to trust her on this one.

don’t worry, i ordered a new phone case last night A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Previously, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sparked speculations that they might be joining KUWTK during their PDA-filled date night complete with a camera crew in tow.

According to reports, the couple enjoyed a cozy night out at an art exhibition by Alec Monopoly and David Yarrow in the Fleur De Lis Ballroom at the Fontainebleau hotel. Onlookers were quick to notice the entourage and camera crew following the couple.

???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Interestingly, the couple was also accompanied by the Kardashian-Jenner longtime friend Jonathan Cheban who makes frequent appearances on KUWTK. Many were quick to assume that the trio was filming for the hit reality show.

So far, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have yet to comment on the matter. Kris Jenner has yet to confirm the rumors as well.