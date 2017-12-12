Gwen Stefani: Everyday Life With Blake Shelton Is Like A Musical

Gwen Stefani revealed something about her and Blake Shelton that may seem a bit weird, yet not entirely surprising when she explained that she and Blake Shelton sing instead of talking to each other. As it turns out, the “No Doubt” singer and country music superstar not only loves to perform on stage or in a recording studio but also at home when they have a conversation.

Stefani, 48, got busy in the kitchen with celebrity chef and Food Network star, Giada De Laurentiis. Gwen helped out as the 47-year-old host of Giada At Home baked her Apple Parmesan Pie recipe on Facebook Live for Williams Sonoma. This was the latest stop for Gwen as she has been making the rounds promoting her new Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Gwen and Giada had a great time cooking and exchanging stories. Gwen told Giada that she and Blake went to work in the kitchen last year while her three sons with rocker Gavin Rossdale were away.

“Last year, for the first time, me and Blake – because we had a lot of time on our hands because the kids came back the day after Christmas – on Christmas Day, we cooked all day and we did like the craziest carb fest,” Gwen said.

So surreal!!! Baking w this pretty Italian girl!! #i’masuperfan @giadadelaurentiis @williamssonoma #youmakeitfeellikechristmas ???????????? gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Stefani’s biggest revelation for the night came after De Laurentiis asked her if she and Blake ever sang together while in the kitchen. Gwen admitted that she and Blake don’t actually talk at home. Instead of a normal conversation, Blake and Gwen sing to each other.

“We’re like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing,” Gwen said. ‘We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing id like ‘I love you,’ like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.”

Aside from telling the whole world that their life at home is like a musical, Gwen also revealed that Blake is awesome in the kitchen. Stefani said that Shelton “has a good feel for cooking.” She, meanwhile, isn’t patient enough to do most of the cooking but revealed that she was proud of the pot pie she made a couple of weeks back.

@giadadelaurentiis @williamssonoma ????❤️????????????????????????????????????????????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Gwen also told Giada that she and Blake prefer Italian food on their plates during the holidays. According to Stefani, they had home-made gnocchi, potato gnocchi, and lasagna during last year’s Christmas celebration. The recipe for the lasagna that Gwen likes to serve on holidays came from her non-Italian grandmother and was handed down to her by her mother, Patti Flynn, as mentioned by People.

The self-described Christmas freak also couldn’t contain herself during the live show. Gwen told the Italian chef and host that she was excited cooking with Giada.

“This is so crazy,” Gwen told Giada. “I’m excited, this is surreal. I love you!”