Real Madrid Transfer Rumors: Latest On Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Lloris Plus More

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid’s struggles have been well documented this season. The Bernabeu giants are peculiarly fourth in the La Liga table at the moment, eight points below league leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real was able to advance in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16, though, and will face French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a two-game series next year. Another victory for the club this season is main man Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth Ballon d’Or win, tied with Barca’s Lionel Messi for the most in history.

Still, it was all about the team, and Florentino Perez is unsatisfied about their overall performance this season. Rumors abound that the Los Blancos president is ready to provide head coach Zinedine Zidane a hefty transfer kitty in the winter window next month.

Here are the latest Real Madrid transfer rumors.

Real Could Snatch Sergio Aguero If Man City Acquires Alexis Sanchez

The latest speculations are out that Argentina international Sergio Aguero could be allowed to leave Manchester City if the Citizens can pull off an Alexis Sanchez transfer from Arsenal at the end of the season.

City nearly signed Sanchez during the recent summer window with an $80 million deadline day offer to the Gunners, per the Manchester Evening News. However, Arsenal was not able to get Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, which ended negotiations.

Sergio Aguero (left) scores a penalty in a 2-1 Manchester City win over Huddersfield Town last month. Rui Vieira / AP Images

Aguero is considered one of the best strikers in the world right now and Real is said to be keen on making him a Galactico signee soon. The Argentine is presently third in English Premier League goalscoring with nine goals in 11 matches played so far.

Real Targets Mohamed Salah In January

Another rumored target for Los Blancos is Liverpool speedster Mohamed Salah, who is currently the EPL’s top goalscorer with 13 goals in 16 games.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

The Guardian reported that Real is planning to offer winger Lucas Vazquez and some cash in exchange for the Egyptian goalscorer when the winter transfer window opens next month.

Serie A club Roma is said to be interested in buying Vazquez, but Perez is ready to include him in the package that would seal the Salah deal if needed.

Hugo Lloris Unhappy In England?

Tottenham Hotspur is sixth in the English top-flight table right now and starting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is reportedly unhappy about it, according to ESPN.

The French international will be turning 31 later this month, and the dream of winning a club trophy has eluded him all these years.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Thibault Camus / AP Images

Joining a club like Real would give him a much better chance of fulfilling his dream, while Zidane is reportedly looking for someone to replace Keylor Navas between the net.

More Rumors

However, latest reports have emerged that Real is actually looking at Athletic Bilbao shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga as Navas’ potential replacement.

Caught Offside reported that Real is prepared to pay Athletic Club’s $29 million asking price to release the 23-year-old Spaniard. The report noted that the capital city squad will send an offer “as soon as the January transfer window opens.”

Keylor Navas (left) and Kepa Arrizabalaga shake hands during a match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao earlier this month. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

It would not be a surprise should Real choose Kepa over Lloris next month as the former is much younger. He also has a lot of potential to be the club’s goalkeeper of the future.