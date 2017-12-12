Why Jennifer Hudson Is Struggling On ‘The Voice’ After Feud Rumors

Jennifer Hudson is revealing why she’s having a bit of a tough time on The Voice right now, shortly after rumors began to swirl that the star supposedly wasn’t exactly getting along with her fellow coaches, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, behind the scenes.

Jennifer opened up about the trouble she’s having with the show right now, revealing that she’s actually struggling to remember where she is at any given time.

Hudson is currently appearing on Season 13 of the NBC series and is also serving as a coach on Series 7 of The Voice U.K., and she revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that being on both shows at the same time has left her feeling pretty dazed and confused.

Jennifer said that she’s actually flying back and forth between London and Los Angeles to film for both shows, as The Voice U.K. is currently pre-taping the blind audition rounds which are then expected to air in January.

“I’m being dragged by the face by both of them,” JHud told Ellen of appearing on both versions at the same time, admitting that being on two different versions of the talent show concurrently has left her muddled when it comes to her contestants.

“Sometimes I get confused. I’ll be like, ‘Okay, which coach is sitting next to me? Where am I?'” Hudson confessed of the stresses of the shows.

Jennifer also revealed that she’s finding the U.S. version of the show particularly tough right now as she’s directly battling it out with her fellow coaches.

“These coaches ain’t no joke,” Hudson said of Blake, Adam, and Miley. “You’ve got Blake, he’s really charming but he’s my competitor, so I’ve gotta watch him.”

“And then you’ve got Adam, and [he and Blake] are the vets, so they’ve been on the show for a long time and I’m the newcomer,” the former American Idol contestant continued. “Then you’ve got Miley and this is her second season.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for NBC

“I have to strategize to see what their tricks are,” Jennifer then lamented of her strategy to get Team Jennifer to win Season 13.

Hudson’s confessions about struggling along with The Voice in both the U.S. and the U.K. also come shortly after sources claimed that the star wasn’t exactly getting along with her fellow coaches, alleging that she was actually locked in a pretty nasty feud with both Blake and Miley.

A source alleged to Radar Online earlier this year that “Blake cannot stand Jennifer at all” on the set while claiming that the two coaches were supposedly “constantly at war both on-camera and off-camera.”

Another insider then purported to Life & Style that Hudson’s alleged tension had also morphed into a feud with Miley after she commented on the star’s long engagement to David Otunga, shortly before JHud confirmed that they had split and things had turned pretty nasty between the former couple.

I get to see my buddy @blakeshelton tomorrow ! We sang together, last week , my good song ! Now Maybe this week will have a dance off to see who’s worse …. @nbcthevoice A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

However, Jennifer appeared to dispel reports of a feud on social media, posting sweet photos and videos of herself and her fellow coaches to Instagram showing them dancing and hugging on the set of the NBC talent show.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Hudson will not be returning to The Voice for Season 14 in 2018, as she’ll instead be focusing on the British version of the show, while Miley Cyrus will also be giving up her chair after the finale later this month.

Instead, Kelly Clarkson will be joining the panel as a coach, while Alicia Keys will be reclaiming her seat alongside Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

The Voice Season 13 airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.