‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ’s Guilt Consumes Him, Losing His Grip On Reality As Eric Tries To Save Him

Days of our Lives spoilers previously revealed that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) would have a hard time dealing with shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). As time goes on, he is getting worse. On yesterday’s episode, he began losing his grip on reality and was teetering on the edge of madness. Can Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) save the young man before it’s too late?

It has been teased for weeks that JJ would be overwhelmed with guilt over shooting Theo. However, fans were not expecting to see just how bad it would get. JJ called Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in an attempt to make things right. He blamed himself for her losing the position as commissioner. Even though she tried to reassure him, his guilt over everything is proving to be too much.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal someone will reach out to the disgraced detective. Following Hope’s visit, she alerted JJ’s condition to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Eric Brady. The former priest decided it was time that he has a serious conversation with the tormented young man. Eric assured Jennifer that he would talk to JJ and try to get through to him.

DOOL spoilers from SoapCentral reveal Eric will try to talk to JJ about what he is going through. However, things don’t go as smoothly as he hopes. By the end of the conversation, it is teased that Eric appeals to the young man. So, it sounds like the former priest becomes even more concerned about JJ’s mental state.

With the news that JJ tries to commit suicide around Christmas, everyone is right to be concerned. He can’t stop having flashbacks to the night he shot Theo. It keeps replaying in his mind repeatedly. He is trying to make amends with the people that have been affected. He is trying to focus his mind on other things, like music. However, it is too much for his mind to handle. He isn’t sleeping, which is making his psychological state even worse.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Eric won’t be able to get through to JJ. Even though his loved ones hope things will get better, JJ will hit rock bottom. It is only then that he will be able to climb out of the depths of his despair and move forward with his life.

