Many fans are still wondering about the main reason why Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs decided to end their relationship. The ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart is, reportedly, back on the market after three years. However, new reports are claiming that the Twilight actor is now seeing a new girl.

In August, Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry sparked dating rumors after they were sighted getting cozy in a restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. TMZ claimed that the pair was dining with their pals but they later broke off from the group. The sighting happened a few days after Kristen Stewart’s ex-beau said that he is “kind of” engaged to FKA Twigs.

However, recent reports suggest that Robert Pattinson is not romantically involved with Katy Perry after the actor was seen with a mystery girl last weekend. An unnamed Us Weekly source said FKA Twigs’ ex-fiancé attended Seth MacFarlane’s annual holiday party with a blonde-haired woman. The same insider claimed that the two were even sweet at the event.

“They were together all night. I saw them holding hands.”

Because of this, fans cannot help but speculate that Robert Pattinson has finally moved on from FKA Twigs, who was also spotted with a male French model on Ibiza Island months ago. For starters, the ex-couple started dating in September 2014 and were engaged in April 2015. While these rumors could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the two personalities has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, fans should take these claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

So, Robert Pattinson has joined Mark Rylance in Ciro Guerra's upcoming WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS? Heck yeah! project keeps getting better and better. #waitingforthebarbarians #ciroguerra #markrylance #robertpattinson https://t.co/APqF0al6Mv — George Addison (@GeorgeAddison87) December 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson shared to Variety that fame has transformed him into a humbler person. The former on-screen partner of Kristen Stewart divulged that he lost control at the peak of his popularity. The actor also shared he feared to lose his sense of identity while doing sequels.

“When something becomes really big you really get an awareness of how small you are, like where it is when you first start acting and you feel like a big shot when you’re only doing something small. My ego was a lot bigger when I first started.”

Robert Pattinson gawks at NBA cheerleaders | Daily Mail Online – Daily Mail https://t.co/RfvMzj799X — Twiligh Movie Series (@TwilMovieSeries) December 1, 2017

The Cosmopolis star, however, clarified that he is still willing to do sequels even if he finds it frightening. FKA Twigs’ ex-lover also expressed his admirations to all film directors for working very hard to produce high-quality movies for the viewing public. The former leading man of Kristen Stewart said he can’t see them “as human beings, it’s a name and I just see the movies that have already existed and been really influential to me.” Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Robert Pattinson!