Duggar Family Confirms ‘Counting On’ Return, Denies Cancellation Rumors

Putting to rest Counting On cancellation rumors, the Duggar family has confirmed the show is still on.

Counting On’s continual was cast into doubt after the last season ended without a sneak peek of the next season. In the past, season finales ended by giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming season. When that did not happen in October this year, rumors of cancellation began doing rounds. Despite Joseph Duggar’s wedding preparation, a two-hour wedding special, and Joy-Anna’s pregnancy expected to be featured in Season 7 of the show, the rumors did not die. Instead, Derick Dillard’s ouster from TLC over Jazz Jennings controversy only fueled them further.

The network announced, according to USA Today, it had not featured the Duggar family son-in-law in the previous season. While TLC had not spoken out about Derick’s removal until November, the promos for the previous season had conveyed the message. Derick’s opinions about fellow reality star Jennings evoked strong reactions from fans and critics, prompting TLC to distance itself from Jill’s husband.

The connection to the Josh Duggar molestation scandal and subsequent cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting was clearly fresh in public memory as a similar forecast was made for Counting On’s future. Friends of the Duggars, who are considered reliable sources of information for the reality television family, added to the mystery when they blogged earlier this month stating there was no news to share about the show’s return.

TLC has not officially announced when the show returns, though fans have spotted Jana and Joy-Anna Duggar with cameras in tow at a nail salon. Now, in a rare move, the family has taken to Facebook to let fans know about Counting On’s fate.

As reportedly previously, Counting On is yet to deliver the viewership enjoyed by 19 Kids and Counting, a chart-buster for TLC and the Duggar family. Counting On premiered two years ago with 2.2 million viewership of the first season’s first episode. The past season, Joy-Anna Duggar’s two-hour wedding special had 1.3 million viewers while 1.42 million viewers watched Joseph’s wedding in the season finale.

Ironically, Jill and Derick Dillard’s wedding episode that aired in October 2014 remains the record-setter for 19 Kids and Counting, with 4.4 million watching it on television.