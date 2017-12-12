Porn Star David Meza Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Rich Older Lover Covered Up With Help Of Girlfriend

On Monday, former adult video star David Meza was sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of his wealthy older lover, Texas man Jake Merendino. Meza reportedly covered up the crime with the help of his pregnant girlfriend.

Meza, 27, was found guilty in May of killing Merendino, 51, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, after a trial in which prosecutors called the murder vicious and brutal.

Authorities say Meza lured Merendino to the side of a Rosarito, Mexico road in May 2015, saying his motorcycle had broken down. The two men were staying at a local resort, so Merendino told a security guard where he was headed, according to the San Diego Gay & Lesbian News.

When Merendino arrived, Meza proceeded to stab him 24 times, gutted him, and then slit his throat with two slashes to the neck, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Evidence presented at trial indicated that Meza then dragged Merendino’s body to the edge of a cliff and tossed it over.

It was asserted at trial that Meza’s pregnant fiancée, Taylor Langston, entered Mexico separately and later helped Meza concoct an alibi and clear out the hotel room where the two men had been staying.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Meza was due to inherit Merendino’s $3 million estate in addition to oceanfront property valued at about $273,000.

Merendino apparently fell in love with Meza after answering an ad placed by Meza stating he was straight, but would do “gay things” for money, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. Meza was paid $100 by Merendino upon their first meeting and the two began a two-year long-distance relationship.

At Meza’s trial, it was revealed that Merendino gave the former porn star many gifts, including a $45,000 sports car and $20,000 in cash.

The convicted killer admitted during an interview with San Diego police that he used the older man to keep money coming in. Langston was charged as an accomplice in Merendino’s murder and in February, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for helping cover up the crime, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

During Meza’s sentencing Monday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Miller said the murder of Merendino was “shockingly evil – excessively so.” He added that it is difficult to image the “torture and torment… experienced” by Merendino, reports People.

Meza’s defense attorneys argued that someone – not Meza – spotted Merendino alone on the Rosarito road and robbed and killed him. Two sets of footprints were found at the crime scene by a Mexican crime scene technician, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

In addition, Meza’s lawyers said no physical evidence links him to the crime, Meza could not have stabbed and dragged the body of such a large man alone, and cell phone pings that place Meza at the murder scene were inaccurate, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Langston’s attorney said she had no idea Meza had appeared in gay porn and thought he was the love of her life. He also told People that physical and emotional abuse had been part of their relationship.

The San Diego Gay & Lesbian News reported that Meza once appeared in gay porn and also went by the stage names Mario Romo, Rick Romo, and Gonzalez.