Scheana Marie’s New Show In Vegas May Keep Her From Holiday Plans With Her Ex Robert

Scheana Marie Shay has split from her boyfriend Robert Valletta, but they still had big plans to spend the holidays together. E! Online shared the details about why they might not end up spending Christmas together. E! got the chance to talk to Scheana while at Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City and she spilled the details. This girl doesn’t hold back.

Scheana is actually going to be very busy over the next few months. She is going to be busy starring in the Las Vegas show Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man. Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett was the last one to do this role. She did a great job with it and they shared about it on her show Kendra on Top. This gave viewers an idea of what Scheana Marie will be doing when she takes over. If things work out, she could end up extending her stay.

It turns out that Scheana Marie Shay and Robert Valletta spent Thanksgiving together and they have plans to do the same for Christmas, but because of her big move to Vegas that might not work out. The plan was to do Christmas Eve together, but she is moving to Vegas and will actually be living there for about four to six months. Right now they aren’t filming Vanderpump Rules, so it doesn’t look at all like she is going to miss any of it. Her plan is to spend Christmas Eve with Robert and his family, but it is going to all be based on if this works out at all.

Right now, Scheana Marie says that they are “friends with benefits.” She has also made it very clear that they have plans to get back together at some point. It seems like they are both very focused on their lives and not on a relationship right now. They actually have been friends for a really long time and started dating after Scheana got a divorce from Mike Shay.

No matter where life takes us, he’ll always be my fave. Last night was one for the books at the @vanderpumpdogs 2nd annual Gala! @robsvalletta ???????? A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Right now, Scheana Marie Shay and Robert Valletta are not together, but she is hoping that they end up working it out in the end. Don’t miss watching new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo.