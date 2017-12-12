Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz Out For The Season

NFL Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced in a press conference that star quarterback Carson Wentz has suffered a torn ACL and will be out the remainder of the football season. The injury happened during the third-quarter of the December 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Doug Pederson said that it appears that the injury occurred immediately before Carson Wentz was hit after viewing game tapes. The loss of Carson Wentz is a disappointment for many Philadelphia Eagles fans. The quarterback is in his second season and was considered a viable MVP candidate and currently holds both the league lead and franchise record for touchdown to interceptions ratio.

The Philadelphia Eagles still have to face the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, and the New York Giants this season. Quarterback Nick Foles will need to step up to the plate to help the Philadelphia Eagles continue their winning season. The Eagles have faith in their backup quarterback, however, and maintain that he can lead the team in Carson Wentz’s absence. Nick Foles led the team as starting quarterback in the 2013-2014 season with a 14-4 record. Nick Foles stepped in after Carson Wentz went down in the game Sunday, helping the team clinch the NFC East by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 43-35.

Kelvin Kuo / AP Images

Although Carson Wentz faces surgery in the next few days, he is hopeful and sent a video to fans via Twitter to discuss the injury and the eventful day. He references his faith and promised his fans that this injury will not stop him. The Philadelphia Eagles are still in the running for the Super Bowl, and teammates, fans, and other sports stars have all reached out to the star with their words of encouragement and support.

Some quick thoughts for everyone. Can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and fans enough. Love y’all! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/vBwxG4So5N — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

Fans will be watching closely in the next few weeks to see how the Philadelphia Eagles fare without their star quarterback. The coaching staff has reassured fans Nick Foles is up to the challenge and will help the team on their journey to the Super Bowl. Although the Minnesota Vikings are running close with a 10-3 record, Eagles fans are rooting for their team to hold the Number One seed position for the NFC to move on to the playoffs.