‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Demands $25K From Ex Husband David For Attorney Fees: Inside Their Messy Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is reportedly cashing out her divorce with her estranged husband, David, as a new report suggests that she is demanding that he give her $25,000 in attorney fees after filing for full custody of their teenage daughters.

According to a newly-filed document obtained by Radar Online, Shannon is requiring her 54-year-old ex to pay for her lawyer’s fees with a whopping $25,000. Based on the report, the filing emerged right after the 53-year-old RHOC star filed for full custody of their daughters, 16-year-old Sophie and the 13-year-old twins, Stella and Adaline.

Citing an insider reportedly close to the Beadors, the outlet revealed that David Beador is reportedly being submissive to Shannon to make the divorce “as easy as possible on their kids.”

“David agreed to give her exactly what she wanted because he just wants this to be done,” the Beadors’ friend told Radar.

Now, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s most recent filing claimed that she needs to get a “modest” amount from her husband to cover her legal expenses, claiming that “David earns more than five times” than what she earns.

“I am requesting that the Court award me $25,000 as and for an initial contributory share of my attorney’s fees, expert fees, and other costs,” the documents filed on December 4 stated.

“David has far greater access to funds to pay attorney fees, and the amount of the award for which request is made is modest relative to David’s income.”

However, David Beador dubbed such claims about his income to be overstated.

It was also revealed that the latest amount Shannon is demanding from her estranged husband would be paid in the form of “respondents earnings” which is already at “$1,794,315 year-to-date through October 31, 2017.”

David and Shannon Beador decided to end their marriage of 17 years in October via a statement in Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star said.

“We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Speaking to People, Shannon revealed that she and David remain “amicable” amid their separation.

However, RHOC viewers know that the couple had quite a rollercoaster ride of a relationship, especially after David had an affair in 2015, based on a timeline on the couple’s turbulent marriage compiled by E! News.

At the time, Shannon revealed that she had never considered divorce as an option and said that she would keep her family together. A year later, the RHOC stars renewed their vows in an attempt to save their marriage. Then, they went on their “second honeymoon” in September 2016.

Best vacation ever! Romantic, silly, relaxing, always laughing! ❤️ #secondhoneymoon A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 29, 2016 at 11:26pm PDT

The year that followed wasn’t as smooth sailing as Shannon Beador had hoped as she started to gain weight—a change that she attributed to the “ups and downs of marriage” among other things until they ultimately made the decision to end their 17-year marriage.