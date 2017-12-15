Scott Disick Still Bothered By Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Boy Toy’ Despite Blossoming Romance With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three young children together, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign. These kids are the reasons why the famous exes still manage to have a friendship despite their train-wreck romance. However, it appears that these children are also the reason why the self-proclaimed “Lord” is not too happy with the eldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan after she reportedly introduced her new man Younes Bendjima to them.

Although they are no longer together, it is quite clear that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian still keep tabs on each other, especially with their new partners. Since their kids are the only connection they have with each other, it seems that the 34-year-old dad wants to be the only man Mason, Penelope, and Reign will see as their father figure.

Now that Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly brought Younes Bendjima to meet her kids, Scott Disick is not too thrilled with her decision. In fact, a Hollywood Life source alleges that the TV personality and host is “furious” at his ex.

“Scott does not want anyone stepping into his role as father. Seeing another man getting close to Kourtney and his kids like this is too much of him to handle, he can barely talk about it without freaking out.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian officially called it quits in 2015 after nine rocky years together. Although they have tried to work things out for years, which even resulted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star being pregnant for the third time, their relationship was just going down the drain and they eventually decided to go their separate ways.

Fly or die type A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

The 38-year-old reality star is now dating model and former boxer Younes Bendjima, and Scott Disick is enjoying a whirlwind romance with the 19-year-old model Sofia Richie.

Famously known as a playboy, people initially thought that Sofia Richie is just going to be a part of Scott Disick’s hook-up list. However, the couple appears to be more and more in love by the minute. Earlier reports even claimed that the ex of Kourtney Kardashian is now willing to change up his ways for his new lady love.

Despite Scott Disick’s willingness to drop his playboy image, Sofia Richie’s dad, Lionel Richie, is still having reservations with his daughter’s new man. The music legend has previously shared that he is “scared to death” that Sofia is dating the much-older reality star with a bad track record.