‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Faison’s P.k. Sinclair Manuscript Offers New Clues? GH’s Van Etten Drops Hints

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that when Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) question Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), she denies having any knowledge of the memory swap experiments conducted on Jason and Drew (Billy Miller). She tells them that she is tired of running and that she is ready to turn herself in to the police. Later she looks pleased to meet someone in the interrogation room at the PCPD, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Faison’s Manuscript Offers New Clues?

While questioning Britt, Jason and Sonny discover a charred manuscript that someone tossed into the fireplace. The manuscript could contain clues and other vital information Jason and Sonny need to track down the mysterious study mastermind.

Britt tells Jason that it was Faison who threw the manuscript into the fire. The charred manuscript, entitled “The Severed Branch,” was authored by P.K. Sinclair (Faison’s pen name).

Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) had called Faison after Sonny and Jason questioned her and warned that some people were looking for him. Faison left before Sonny and Jason arrived. He is on the run again, Britt says, but he tried to burn the manuscript before he left.

The manuscript was sent to Faison by an unknown person, according to Britt. She adds that Faison was rattled when he received the parcel containing the manuscript. Faison’s reaction suggests that the manuscript might have been sent to him by the traitor, the person who Faison claimed double-crossed him by keeping Jason alive at a clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia, instead of killing him.

However, some fans have questioned Britt’s story that it was Faison who dumped the manuscript in the fire before leaving the apartment. It seems odd that Faison would drop what appears to be a manuscript containing important information in the fireplace where anyone could retrieve it and access the content.

GH buzz suggests it might have been Britt that Obrecht called after talking to Faison on the phone. Obrecht said she needed the person urgently. Fans speculate that it was Britt who dumped the manuscript in the fire and was trying to burn it when Sonny and Jason barged into the apartment, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

The observation has led to speculation that Obrecht knows much more than she admitted to Sonny and Jason about the twin study.

Does Brit have the information Jason and Sonny need to find Faison? Find out today. A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/L9GRP1Gimt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 11, 2017

Sonny Consults Anna

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, December 13, from SheKnows Soaps state that Sonny and Jason take the mysterious charred manuscript to Anna (Finola Hughes), hoping she might be able to help interpret it.

It seems that the “The Severed Branch” manuscript contains information relevant to Jason and Sonny’s search but they need someone who can decipher a puzzling part of the information. For instance, the manuscript could alert Anna that her mini disco ball holds a chip that contains information which unravels the mystery surrounding Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) work and the identity of the mastermind who financed the study.

Some fans are already speculating that the “The severed Branch” could be a reference to Drew (Billy Miller). Thus, the manuscript could contain information about Drew’s past. Other fans claim that Drew could be the traitor.

‘GH’ Co-Head Writer Chris Van Etten Drops New Hints

GH co-head writer Chris Van Etten recently dropped hints about the masterminded in a recent interview with Michael Fairman. His words suggested there were more than one person behind in the memory mapping experiment.

“The evil-doers will be revealed to the audience, but the characters themselves will be a bit behind the audience.”

Van Etten also hinted a sad ending form some characters involved in the Jason-Drew drama.

“It is not going to be a happy ending for everybody,” he said. “The audience will find out sooner rather than later, and rest assured, the audience will begin to get their answers in layers.”

Regardless of the actual details, the content of the manuscript will very likely provide a new lead for Sonny and Jason.