Bryan Abasolo, Rachel Lindsay Tease Possible Television Show

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay fell in love on The Bachelorette and are still going strong. They haven’t tied the knot yet or even set a wedding date, but it does look like things are going well. Fans love that they are giving updates on their social networks. Bryan went to his Instagram page to tease what appears to be a possible show from the couple. They are living in Texas together, where Rachel is from, and living together.

The post that he shared is a picture of himself with Rachel. He said, “that’s a wrap.” Along with it, he shared that it was something that is top secret, coming in 2018 and then shared that fans should stay tuned. This was all from his hashtags. Bryan didn’t reveal what was really going on, though. The fans just want to know.

One thing that the fans wondered if they were filming something for the big Arie special that is airing tonight. They could be giving updates on the couples. The fact that he shared that it will be in 2018 pretty much proves that isn’t what is going on. The fans are speculating in the comments about what it could be, but nobody seems to know for sure.

The fans have a few ideas. Maybe Bryan and Rachel actually got a show of their own. Freeform has a show called Happily Ever After?. The first season of the show was with Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins, but things didn’t work for them. Then the next show was about the twins and fans really didn’t embrace it near as much. Now there is some speculation that this might have been what they were filming or it could have been another show of some kind.

Man crush Monday ???? #throwback #oslo #norway #firstdate #1on1 #RnB #lostfiles A post shared by Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:13am PST

For now, fans are just going to have to wonder what is going on with Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Hopefully, they will end up sharing about a new show or at least what they filmed soon. Don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. as The Bachelor when it starts to air in January of 2018. Tonight is the big preview of Arie’s season where fans can get to know him a bit better.