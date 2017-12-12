Javi Marroquin From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Being Deployed By The Air Force Again

With the holidays upon us, this is not the kind of news that Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin was wanting. However, it has happened, as Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry, is being deployed by the Air Force for the second time.

Javi, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn, spoke about his future deployment with Radar Online. Apparently, this news came as a shock to Marroquin, as he told Radar Online that he “wasn’t expecting this at all.”

Marroquin is the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry, but they are no longer together and Javi has moved on to another Teen Mom 2 star. Javi is currently dating Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, which he talked to Radar Online about. As hard as this deployment is, Marroquin said that Briana is “what’s keeping me together right now.”

The new couple recently celebrated Marroquin’s 25th birthday together on December 2, which Us Weekly reported that they documented the party on Snapchat. DeJesus has two daughters, Nova 6, with Devoin Austin, and 5-month-old Stella with Luis Hernandez. She joined the Teen Mom 2 cast during Season 8.

This is not the first mention of Marroquin being deployed for a second time. Us Weekly stated that during the July 18 episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi opened up about the potential of him being deployed again.

“I just found out that I might need to leave again. It’s between me and another guy. He is going through some family stuff so he doesn’t want to take it. I just got home, I don’t want to take it.”

At that time, Marroquin did not end up being deployed. However, that will not be the case this time around.

King & Queen A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Marroquin and Lowry were married in 2013 and they announced their split in 2016. The couple documented their strained relationship after Javi returned home from his first deployment and when Lowry had a miscarriage.

Lowry is also mother to 7-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 5-month-old Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

While Lowry and Marroquin are no longer together, they currently can be seen together in the latest season of Marriage Boot Camp. During the last episode, Marroquin slammed Lowry in a Twitter rant.

Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from shit that happened almost 2 years ago. #yesterdayspaper #MarriageBootCamp #moveon — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) December 9, 2017

Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) December 9, 2017

No shocker here, but Lowry could not let his rant be done without chiming in herself. The bitter exes always have words to say to each other, as Kailyn replied on Twitter.

Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again #MarriageBootCamp ???? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 9, 2017

No mention of when the deployment would be taking place for Javi Marroquin.