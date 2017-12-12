‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Says She’ll ‘Always Love’ Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband

When Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo announced that she was separating from her long-time husband, Larry, fans of the hit TLC show were in shock. After all, the Caputos had been married for nearly 30 years, shared two children together, and seemed to really be supportive of one another’s careers (especially after Theresa “made it big” with the success of Long Island Medium).

Alas, however, the two were not meant to be, and they recently announced their separation by having their publicist issue a joint statement the press, like most Hollywood couples do these days.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said, adding that they wanted their fans to “respect their privacy” during this very difficult time in their lives.

The Long Island Medium star went on to say that there was a strain in her relationship with Larry after she had a very particular dream — namely, according to Newsweek, that Larry was cheating on her with another woman.

Back in 2013, Caputo claims she first started getting “visions” of Larry cheating on her with another woman. Larry, of course, didn’t take the accusations to heart — he claimed that he, too, had a dream that a woman was hitting on him.

And while both Larry and Theresa denied any infidelity, Larry’s father has taken to the press to say that the increasing pressures of Theresa’s job — her time away from the home and the family, her increasingly demanding travel schedule, and her increasingly high profile amongst celebrities — all contributed to the demise of their marriage.

Recently, however, the so-called Long Island Medium broke her silence on the impending divorce. Theresa told E! News that while the relationship didn’t end the way she thought it would, she would always love her husband of nearly 30 years.

“One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time.”

Long Island Medium airs every Monday night at 9:00 p.m. EST on TLC.