Amy Roloff Parties With Boyfriend As LPBW Fans Wonder If She’ll Spend Christmas With Ex Matt And Family

Amy Roloff is having the time of her life while she goes through what she calls her second act. This was quite obvious in the photographs she shared of the Christmas parties and events she attended recently with her friends and boyfriend, Chris Marek. As Amy goes through the usual brouhaha of the holiday season, fans can’t help but wonder if she will shun her ex-husband Matt once again.

Amy shared a series of photos from her recent adventures. According to Amy, she’s been quite busy the past few days. She attended a Christmas party with her friends before going to a charity event for a local hospital. The event was to honor a “special young girl” and benefited the hospital’s NICU ward.

Amy also went to Portland’s popular Oregon ZooLights event, the annual winter festival in which the zoo is filled with bright and dazzling light displays. Amy later boarded the new floating home belonging to some friends of hers where she was able to watch Portland’s traditional Christmas Ships show.

“And still more Christmas days left,” Amy said. “Love giving friends & being reminded all the time of our greatest gift of all – Jesus!”

“I love this time of year – Christmas!”

Despite all the fun Amy is having this holiday season, she can’t help but think about those who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Still on my mind are those facing a hard time during this time of year more so as well,” Amy said. “Let’s show them love. Continue Blessings to you all where ever you may be.”

It’s still fresh in the minds of Little People, Big World fans that the Roloff family didn’t spend Thanksgiving Day together. While all their children and grandchildren spent the holiday with Amy, Matt went on a trip to Cabo. A number of fans were saddened to see the family incomplete on Thanksgiving and some are already wondering if the same will happen come Christmas.

Fans began questioning if Amy and Matt will celebrate Christmas with the rest of the family after the Little People, Big World matriarch posted a photo of herself shopping for Christmas presents. Amy said she was looking for gifts for her grandchildren, Jackson and Ember Jean, while also shopping for stuff to donate to other kids.

I’m having a blast shopping for a few gifts for my grandkids first Christmas. And buying a few more to donate so other kids can have a little Christmas too! Love this time of year- need to carry the love kindness and generosity all year long! #christmasisintheair #firstchristmas #mygrandkids #amyssecondact A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

While most of her followers commended Amy for thinking of other children, some can’t help but ask if the Roloff family will be complete for Christmas, per Café Mom.

“HOPE your family Christmas Celebration work out better than the Thanksgiving celebrations,” said one fan. “WITHOUT Matt I felt very very sad for him?!?”

“Are you having Matt over for holiday,” asked another. “He is still family. It would be nice.”

Another follower offered a friendly reminder for Amy and Matt not to outdo each other this Christmas.

“You have a great family,” the fan said. “Don’t try to do each other out, your kids love you both.”

This will be Jackson and Ember Jean’s first ever Christmas and Amy and Matt are surely excited to spend it with them though it remains to be seen if they will get to do that together like before.