Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Shows Off Slimmer Figure After Dropping Over 75 Pounds

Melissa McCarthy is reminding everyone that it is absolutely amazing to finally achieve a healthier version of yourself. The Ghostbusters star may still have a long way to go, but she is definitely proud to show off her hard work. She is not one to shy away from flaunting her body transformation by leveling up her fashion game. While the funny actress used to just go with clothes that would fit her, she now chooses the ones that would compliment her new slimmer figure.

While her comedic act is still on point during her quick stint at the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Melissa McCarthy’s amazing body transformation just can’t be denied and gathered more attention than her funny skit with Jennifer Aniston. Despite wearing a layered ensemble, viewers can still see a hint of the 47-year-old actress’ tiny waist after shedding over 75 pounds.

The star used to hide her bulges in huge and baggy clothes, but now the Bridesmaids actress is opting for outfits that would show off her slimmer figure. Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss certainly didn’t happen overnight; her impressive body transformation was a result of her dedication and hard work.

Melissa McCarthy was aware that her previous weight was just too much for her body and age to handle. Instead of leaving things as they were and just going on with her life, the actress decided to do something about her weight issues and turned to eating healthy and exercise that may have probably saved her life.

I'm so excited to share #theBoss with everyone April 8th! Today has been such a fun press day. A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Mar 17, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

The funny actress did everything right while in the process of losing weight. Melissa McCarthy hired a trainer after realizing that working out in the gym alone was not going to work out for her. She also credits her weight loss by not starving herself but eating healthier options instead.

With a new mindset about health, Melissa McCarthy has never looked better and happier.

The Gilmore Girls star has previously revealed the moment when she felt her sexiest. While some may feel their best when they wear their favorite outfits or have their hair done, Melissa McCarthy shared that finally feeling like herself is the sexiest feeling she ever had.