NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder Trading For Courtney Lee?

Rumors and speculations continue to swirl around the New York Knicks who are reportedly planning to move shooting guard Courtney Lee before the February 8 trade deadline. Should the Oklahoma City Thunder trade for Lee?

Since firing Phil Jackson, the Knicks have been shopping some of their veterans to acquire assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. They started by trading Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder where they acquired a trade package centered on Enes Kanter. As of now, Kanter proved to be the perfect frontcourt partner for Porzingis while Anthony continues to find his place in Oklahoma City.

There are speculations that the Knicks and the Thunder could engage in another trade negotiation before the NBA trade deadline. This time, the deal will be involving shooting guard Courtney Lee. According to Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report, Lee would be an interesting addition to the Thunder, giving them a guard who could help them end their struggle on the offensive end of the floor.

“Lee could represent an intriguing option for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have struggled to find a rhythm offensively since adding Paul George and Carmelo Anthony alongside Russell Westbrook. A guard who can knock down open shots and keep opposing defenses honest would create more space.”

Does trading for Courtney Lee make sense for the Oklahoma City Thunder? Elsa / Getty Images

The arrival of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George was expected to make to the Thunder a legitimate title contender this season. Unfortunately, they failed to live up to expectations mainly because of their poor chemistry. So far, they reside in the 9th spot in the Western Conference with a 12-13 record.

One of the major problems for the Thunder is floor spacing. In 25 games, Oklahoma City is averaging 33.9 percent from the three-point range. As of now, Andre Roberson serves as the Thunder’s starting shooting guard. Despite being an incredible perimeter defender, Roberson shots poorly from beyond the arc, only averaging 21.9 percent.

Daniel believes adding Courtney Lee will help the Thunder find their rhythm. Like Roberson, Lee is a reliable defender, but he’s also someone who can knock down open shots and disrupt the opposing team’s defense. In 26 games, Lee is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from beyond the arc.

However, the Thunder aren’t the only team interested in adding Courtney Lee to their team. According to Ian Begley of ESPN, several NBA teams have been showing interest in Lee. The Knicks are expected to actively shop him on the market after Tim Hardaway Jr. returns from a leg injury.