Manchester United Transfer Rumors Central: Latest On Antoine Griezmann, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, And More

It’s almost halfway through the 2017-2018 English Premier League season and Manchester United transfer rumors have continued to emerge.

At the moment, Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils have evidently improved from their last season’s performance. They are currently second in the league table with 35 points and an 11-2-3 (win-draw-loss) record.

However, the chances to clinch the English top-flight championship is getting slimmer as they struggle to stay on par with current league leaders Manchester City, who are presently 11 points ahead of United in the standings.

In their last fixture on Sunday, United dropped a 1-2 loss to City right at their home stadium of Old Trafford. Rumors went out that a winter transfer could happen for the club to contend with their cross-city rivals.

Here’s a look at the latest Manchester United rumors.

Antoine Griezmann Choosing Barcelona?

It’s no secret that Mourinho has long been a fan of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. Just last month, reports went out that the 26-year-old Frenchman is ready to sign a five-year deal with the English squad soon, with United ready to pay Atletico his $118 million release clause.

However, latest rumors abound that last year’s Ballon d’Or second runner-up has changed his mind and would like to join La Liga’s Barcelona instead.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. Paul White / AP Images

Caught Offside reported that Griezmann does not want the Manchester United saga to “drag on” and that he wanted to ignore any other offers to achieve his dream of playing with Barca great Lionel Messi.

The report noted that it would be a “big blow” for Mourinho and company as the head coach is looking to strengthen their attack with Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with an injury.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Unhappy?

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is rumored to be unhappy with his playing time in Manchester. Mkhitaryan has only been on the pitch for 19 minutes since the squad’s 0-1 loss to Chelsea more than a month ago.

This is his second season with United and it also took him until late last season before Mourinho began to use him longer on the field.

Mkhitaryan’s $40 million transfer from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 is considered as one of the club’s best moves during that offseason. However, it seems like Mourinho has other plans for the winger.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action against Chelsea last month. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

The Daily Star reported that Mkhitaryan is demanding a “showdown” with Mourinho to discuss his future with the club.

Meanwhile, another Caught Offside report said that with Mkhitaryan’s good performance so far this season, many potential suitors would certainly approach United for a possible winter deal.

More Rumors

United defender Luke Shaw is rumored to be seeking a $6.7 million remuneration to leave the club in January after Mourinho removed him from the starting XI.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw. Rui Vieira / AP Images

Fellow EPL side Newcastle United is interested in signing the 22-year-old Englishman, according to The Sun. However, Newcastle would only do the deal for a lower price than Shaw’s $27 million release clause.

For replacement, the Daily Express said Mourinho is looking at Juventus defender Alex Sandro, who comes with an $81 million asking price. The report noted that a transfer could happen as soon as the winter window opens next month.