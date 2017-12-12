Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Pregnant With Second Child

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is all about the females in his family, apparently. Dwayne Johnson announced today that he and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are expecting their second child together. Another child and another daughter for The Rock, which would make for his third daughter.

The Fast and the Furious star made the big announcement on his Instagram page today, which Us Weekly reported on. In the post, Johnson said that he and his girlfriend “are boundlessly grateful for this blessing.” It also looks like someone else is very excited about the big news, as The Rock shared a photo of his 1-year-old daughter Jasmine with the big news. He said that “Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”

Dwayne Johnson will be surrounded by ladies in his house, but it does not seem to bother him. In his post, he said he was the “only dude” in the house, but he “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Rock and Hashian have been dating since 2007. They welcomed their first child together, Jasmine, back on December 16, 2015, so she is almost 2-years-old.

As reported, The Rock is all about the females in his family. The wrestler turned movie star also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Alexander, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Besides it being a big day for The Rock, it was a big day for his daughter Simone also. She was recently named the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador and she was in attendance for the Golden Globe nominations announcement this morning.

Johnson was boasting about his daughter on Instagram, as he said he was “very proud” of his first born. Simone had an early morning also, as The Rock said she was up at 2am to get ready for the nomination ceremony. He joked, “a full 2hrs before her maniac papa bear gets up to workout.”

The Rock is a very busy many with all of the movie projects in the works, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which hits theaters on December 20. Because of that hectic schedule, he said it is important to keep a balance between work life and home life.