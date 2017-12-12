‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 123 Title, Spoilers: Vegeta Unleashing God-like Power While Fighting Jiren

Vegeta’s limited airtime has disappointed most Dragon Ball Super fans in the ongoing Tournament of Power. Fortunately, as DBS writer Toshio said, the Saiyan Prince will have the opportunity to shine, which will surely make him look cool. The latest spoilers hinted Vegeta’s intense battle against the mortal stronger than the God of Destruction, Jiren, and his new power.

It’s only a matter of time before Tournament of Power comes to an end. Out of 80 participants, only 14 fighters remain. Despite losing Piccolo, Universe 7 still has the most number of fighters. After eliminating Universe 4, they will be facing Universe 3 next.

As most people expect, Son Goku and his comrades will once again defeat the enemy. The climax of Dragon Ball Super Universal Survival Saga will be featuring the final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11. Universe 7 may have the number, but Universe 11 holds the upper hand in terms of battle power.

The fight will start in Dragon Ball Super Episode 122. However, with Son Goku still exhausted from his previous fights, Vegeta, risking his pride, will be the one to face Jiren. As of now, it remains a big question how the Saiyan Prince will be able to beat Jiren in his current state.

Vegeta tried to achieve Ultra Instinct once and failed. Luckily, the leaked information for Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 gives a major hint regarding Vegeta’s new power or transformation.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 titled “Full Body, Spirit, and Power Unleashed!” will air on January 14, 2018. By only analyzing the title, it can be interpreted that Vegeta will achieve Ultra Instinct while fighting Jiren. Learning the technique popular among the gods is the only way the Saiyan Prince can match the mortal stronger than the God of Destruction. However, unlike Son Goku, there are speculations that Vegeta will be mastering the offensive mode of Ultra Instinct.

Since only the episode’s title is given, Otakukart speculated that Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 spoilers could also be talking about Son Goku. Despite not fully recovering his stamina, Son Goku continues to fight. Whis thinks Son Goku is trying to break his limit either to achieve Ultra Instinct for the third time or the Limit-Breaker transformation.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.