Zac Efron Talks About ‘The Greatest Showman’ And His Return To Musicals

It has been nearly 10 years since Zac Efron last appeared in a musical, whether that was the third High School Musical, in 2008 or Hairspray, in 2007. For fans of the actor, that means that there is some excitement seeing him in the upcoming The Greatest Showman, as he will once more be showcasing his singing and acting chops together.

In light of the Golden Globe nominations being announced on December 11, and with The Greatest Showman having been nominated in multiple categories, Zac Efron had a chance to talk about his new movie, as well as his return to musicals. According to E! News, there is a lot of excitement around Efron’s return to musicals and it is not just from the actor’s fans. When it comes to talking about once more taking part in a movie musical, Zac Efron said, “it feels great. It feels good.”

Efron said that he really believes that The Greatest Showman is “a real neat one too,” because of how different he believes it is from not only his past projects but also other stories that have been told. At the movie’s premiere in New York City, Zac Efron shared that he believes the story being told in this movie is one that is quite powerful, and really “has a lot to say.”

While The Greatest Showman may be set in the mid-1800s, Efron said that this could be a really important story for this generation to see. The actor said that he believes that the movie has a “big voice,” as well as “a lot of potential,” so it is something that he feels needs to be heard. Although the movie may have a lot of weight and importance to it according to Zac Efron, he also believes that the story is very cool and fun.

Beyond the fact that The Greatest Showman tells the story of P.T. Barnum and his creation of what he calls show business, there is also a love story that is told between Zac Efron and Zendaya’s characters. Not only should audiences expect to see some special scenes between these two actors, Efron pointed out that at the time of this story, these two characters were not even allowed to touch each other, and yet they fall in love. In fact, there is even a scene between the two in which they share a kiss, which Efron said the characters “really earned.” He said that he believes that the kiss is actually quite epic because “some of those rules are still around today so the message still resonates strongly.”

Audiences will get the chance to see just how powerful and important The Greatest Showman is when it premieres in theaters on December 20. Plus, this will be a chance to once more see Zac Efron take on a musical as a character with a strong story to tell.