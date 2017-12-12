Watch Patriots Vs. Dolphins 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NFL Game Odds

For the latest installment of Monday Night Football, sports fans will watch Patriots vs. Dolphins live streaming online and televised game coverage. The two teams will meet at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Monday evening as New England tries to capture the division title. For the Dolphins, it’s been a losing season in which they’ll fail to reach the postseason, but they’ll look towards the future. Here’s the latest NFL game preview including the point spread, points total, TV channel, game start time, and how to watch the Patriots vs. Dolphins live streaming online.

On Sunday night, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 11-2 for the season. They also wrapped up their division with a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Now the Pats will look to follow suit on Monday night. For their latest matchup, Odds Shark has Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (10-2) listed as favorites of 10.5 points on the spread. The Miami Dolphins (5-9) are +440 to +550 underdogs, while the Pats are listed as -600 to -750 favorites, depending on the sportsbook. The points total is listed at a consensus of 48 points for the game, with New England putting up 29 points per game and Miami averaging just over 17 per game.

Jay Cutler and the Miami Dolphins host Tom Brady and the Patriots for Monday Night Football. AP Images

It’s been mentioned that veteran quarterback Jay Cutler has yet to get a win over the New England Patriots in his career. Making matters worse for the home team is the fact they are just 3-7 in their last 10 meetings with New England both straight up and against the spread. New England has gone 5-0 ATS over their last five games this season and 8-1 in their last nine road games. The Dolphins are a dismal 2-3-2 against the spread in their last seven home games and 1-4-2 ATS in their last seven games overall.

The latest Monday Night Football game gets started at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time featuring the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins. Viewers can watch the game on their ESPN channel for televised coverage. Live streaming is available to cable and satellite subscribers on the WatchESPN website or compatible apps on mobile devices, smart TVs, video game systems, and streaming media players.

For a free option to watch the Patriots vs. Dolphins live streaming feed, viewers should consider signing up for a free SlingTV trial. The channel streaming service features ESPN, ESPN2, and other great channels on their basic package. All new customers can sign up for a one-week free trial of the service at Sling.com website.