‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Raves About Baby Jackson As He Hangs Out With Santa

Christmas is definitely in the air and what better way to enjoy the holiday season than to get to meet and hang out with old Saint Nicholas, which is what baby Jackson Roloff exactly did. The Little People, Big World fan favorite met Santa Claus for the first time and it seems like the two hit it off instantly.

“This kid kills me,” Tori said about Jackson. “We met Santa and I think J would have taken a nap right there on his knee.”

Unlike some young children, baby Jackson didn’t act up in the presence of a stranger, a colorful and jolly one at that. Tori said that Jackson was so patient and curious about dear old Santa that he didn’t mind sitting on his lap and posing for photographs.

“His patience and curiosity just gets me,” Tori said. “I hope you guys are enjoying this Christmas season as much as we are!”

Fans took turns praising the two adorable photos of Jackson and Santa.

“What a precious picture,” one follower said. “One of the best Santa pics I’ve ever seen!”

“He is one of the cutest kids I’ve seen,” said another. “And not crying like most kids at Santa??? Adorable! You are a lucky lady!”

Like everyone else, the Roloff family is busy preparing for Christmas and enjoying the holiday season. Tori, Jackson and other members of the Roloff family tagged along as Amy and her boyfriend, Chris Marek, went looking for the right Christmas tree for her home, as mentioned in another Inquisitr article. Days later, Tori, Zach, Jeremy, and Audrey brought baby Jackson and Ember Jean back to Christmas Mountain Choose and Cut to look for their own Christmas trees.

Okay I’m done. This kid kills me. We met Santa today and I think J would have taken a nap right there on his knee. His patience and curiosity just gets me. I hope you guys are enjoying this Christmas season as much as we are! ❤️???????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

The Roloffs are apparently done decorating their homes for Christmas. Amy posted a few photos showing some of her Christmas ornaments. She also shared a snap from her gift-shopping trip for Jackson and Ember, as well as some other kids.

Jeremy and Audrey, meanwhile, are also done decorating after getting their Christmas tree. The family moved back to their home a few days ago after the kitchen renovation was finished. Jeremy shared a short video clip of their tree on Instagram Stories. Audrey also shared a photo of Ember in an adorable reindeer outfit to celebrate her third month and to anticipate her first Christmas, as well.

As for Matt, the Little People, Big World patriarch is celebrating Christmas by telling people to get his book, Little Lucy Big Race, which stars his dog Lucy. Incidentally, Matt dressed Lucy up in a reindeer costume while he donned a Santa hat in one of his posts.

Baby Jackson has also been busy helping Grandpa Matt sell his children’s book. As Matt mentioned in his latest Instagram post, Tori brought out the “big guns” by having Jackson pose with his book in an adorable photo to remind everyone not to “forget to have grandpa’s Lucy book” under their Christmas trees.