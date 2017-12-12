Left Wing Rosie O’Donnell Receives Backlash After Posting Photo Of Son Before Getting Shipped Off To Bootcamp

Outspoken Democrat Rosie O’Donnell is facing a ton of backlash on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts after posting a photo of herself and her son before he heads off to bootcamp.

Thus far, Rosie O’Donnell has had a tough year after losing her ex-wife to suicide and having her daughter cut ties with her. As the Inquisitr reported in September, O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, took her own life at her Florida home by overdosing on pills. Only a week later, Rosie’s daughter Chelsea announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Nick Alliegro, but told reporters that she doesn’t want her mother to be in her or her unborn child’s life. Today, the rough road continues for the 55-year-old on what already had to have been a hard day.

“Off 2 boot camp #semperfi,” O’Donnell shared with fans in an Instagram photo.

Just five hours after being posted, O’Donnell’s picture gained over 9,000 likes as well as 550 comments. On the flip side, Rosie’s Twitter account posted the same photo, which garnered 307 comments and over 1,000 retweets. But O’Donnell’s fans had a split opinion on the whole thing. While some fans offered support and well wishes for Rosie’s son, Parker, others lashed out at the star for being a hypocrite. This is obviously referring to the star speaking out against guns on multiple occasions.

“Once a hypocrite, always a hypocrite,” one follower wrote.

“You don’t support guns but you’ll let your son go to war and shoot people?” another chimed in.

But an overwhelming majority of responses to the post offered support and well-wishes to a mother who is saying goodbye to her son.

“God be with you always Parker. Thank you for serving.”

In the photo, many fans point out that Rosie’s eyes are puffy, possibly from crying while saying goodbye to her son Parker. In 2014, Rosie sat down for an interview with The View and Fox News reports that Rosie revealed her son’s true motive behind joining the military.

“How do you annoy your left-wing, liberal, pacifist mother? You become a big military man,” she said.

In the tell-all interview, Rosie told viewers that she grilled her son, asking why he chose to attend the Citadel. Parker confessed that he joined the military because he “owed something to the country.” Rosie told viewers she replied with the response, “No, you owe something to me!”

In 2007, Rosie and Elisabeth Hasselbeck also famously feuded after O’Donnell eluded to the fact that members of the United States military were “terrorists” following the invasion of Iraq, according to the Huffington Post.

“I just want to say something. 655,000 Iraqi civilians are dead. Who are the terrorists?”

Following the controversial comments, O’Donnell received a ton of backlash from people all over the country — and she is again now.