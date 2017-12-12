‘Destiny 2’ Tuesday Update To Fix Locked Base Content And Prometheus Lens, Faction Rallies Delayed

Admitting that they made some mistakes, Bungie announced changes coming to Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris via a Tuesday update. The developer behind the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC shooter is correcting issues with vanilla content locked out from those who don’t own the first expansion plus a greatly overpowered Prometheus Lens. Unfortunately, this will also take the game offline for an extended period of time.

As previously covered, Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris locked Prestige Raid and Nightfall content from those who did not purchase the expansion. This created additional issues because it also prevents vanilla Destiny 2 owners from completing “The Prestige” achievement/trophy and the Legend of Acrius Exotic Shotgun quest.

Additionally, those vanilla Destiny 2 owners interested in playing Trials of the Nine were locked out this past weekend and Bungie confirmed that Faction Rallies and Iron Banner would lock players out as well. However, the Tuesday 1.1.1.1 hotfix is the first attempt to fix most of these problems with the following changes.

The Power Level of the Prestige Leviathan Raid will be dropped back down to 300 and all players will have access to the activity. This will solve the problem both with “The Prestige” achievement/trophy and the Legend of Acrius quest.

Trials of the Nine will be available for all players except on the weekends where a Curse of Osiris map is used. Curse of Osiris Seasonal awards will also be locked out for non-expansion owners.

The normal Nightfall will be available for all players except when a Curse of Osiris Strike is featured.

Iron Banner, Faction Rally, and the Dawning will be available to all players. New Curse of Osiris season rewards will not be available unless the expansion is owned.

The Prestige Nightfall is not changing yet, however. It will remain at the 330 Power level for now and will continue to require Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris for now. Bungie is investigating if it can add an additional difficulty level to Prestige activities with each new expansion.

Bungie/Activision

In a separate Twitter post, Bungie explained that the Prometheus Lens Exotic Trace Rifle is currently too powerful and breaks PVP multiplayer. This will be fixed with the Tuesday update but the developer’s quick fix will make the weapon too weak. A full fix will not come until a January update.

In addition to the above changes, the 1.1.1.1 update will also add the following new content to Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris, as previously reported.