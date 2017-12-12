‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lovebirds Kym Johnson And Robert Herjavec Expecting First Child Together

Kym Johnson Herjavec and Robert Herjavec are expecting their own tiny dancer. The former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer and her Season 20 partner, Robert Herjavec, may not have won the mirrorball trophy during their season of the show, but they ended up with something better: Love, marriage, and now, a baby carriage.

Kym, who took on Robert’s last name when they married in the summer of 2016, posted a sonogram photo to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with her husband of one year. In the photo, the baby appears to be flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

“It’s a thumbs up,” Johnson Herjavec captioned the too-cute snap.

The proud papa and Shark Tank star also shared the sonogram photo on his various social media pages. No due date has been revealed, but the baby will be the first child for Kym, who turned 41 years old in August.

While this will be his first baby with Kym, Robert Herjavec, 55, has three grown children from a previous marriage to his wife of nearly 25 years, Diane Plese. Herjavec’s three older children are daughters Caprice and Skye and son Brendan.

You can see Kym Johnson Herjavec’s sonogram picture below.

"It's a thumbs up" ???????????????? A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Of course, Dancing with the Stars fans have been waiting for this news. One after their fairytale wedding, Kym played coy on the subject of future babies, telling People Now she was focusing on being a newlywed.

“We’re sort of just enjoying being married at the moment,” Kym teased. “But who knows!”

Robert was equally noncommittal when asked about babies in an interview with She Knows last year, launching into a spiel about Kym’s beloved dog, Lola.

“I think right now we’re struggling with getting the puppy to be housebroken properly because Lola, which is Kym’s dog, it was just her and Lola for a long time and then I come into the picture, and Lola is very independent and used to sitting at the table for dinner,” Herjavec rambled.

“I come along and I’m like, ‘Why’s the dog at the dinner table?’ We’re going through that adjustment phase where Lola and I are trying to figure out where the boundaries are, so I think our hands are full with that right now.”

Now, it sounds like Lola will have to make room at the dinner table for a high chair as baby Herjavec makes his or her arrival sometime in the next few months.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec fell in love after being paired together for the 20th season of Dancing With the Stars back in 2015. At the time, the Shark Tank millionaire promised to buy Kym a Ferrari if they won the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The couple made it to week 8 before being eliminated from the show.

Check out the video below to see Kym Johnson Herjavec talking about her one-year anniversary and the possibility of having kids with her husband, Robert Herjavec.