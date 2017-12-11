WWE Announces The Next Challenger For Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship

The original WWE rumors floating around indicated that Brock Lesnar might not defend his WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and would be out of action possibly until WrestleMania 34. However, that turned out to be a false rumor as the WWE announced today that Lesnar will defend his title at the Royal Rumble and fans could know his opponent as early as tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw. In a special announcement on YouTube, the WWE announced a huge match for Raw tonight and the winner gets Brock Lesnar in January.

Who Will Get The Chance For WWE Title At The Royal Rumble?

WWE correspondent Charlie got a chance to make two big announcements ahead of WWE Monday Night Raw tonight. One of the announcements was that the anticipated match between Roman Reigns and Cesaro would end up being a challenge for Reigns’ Intercontinental Championship. That is one of three matches for The Shield tonight as Dean Ambrose will wrestle Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins will take on Sheamus.

However, the biggest announcement surrounded the huge match tonight between Kane and Braun Strowman. This isn’t the first time the two WWE monsters battled, with one match even seeing the entire ring collapse with them in it. However, this is the biggest match between the two superstars.

The winner of the Braun Strowman vs. Kane match will earn the No. 1 contenders spot to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January.

The WWE Royal Rumble

One of the interesting thoughts about the WWE Royal Rumble was how Braun Strowman would look competing in the match. However, that also presented a problem because Roman Reigns is expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Championship, so Braun couldn’t win the match and would end up eliminated somehow.

However, the fact that Braun Strowman is battling Kane for the No. 1 contenders spot does not mean that Braun will win the match on Monday Night Raw tonight. Honestly, for the past decade, Kane has on average received a title shot once a year and this could be his final shot for a title before he finally retires, which he is rumored to do next year.

The question then remains as to how tonight’s match will play out, especially with Braun Strowman as one of the top stars in the eyes of fans. If Strowman loses, it needs to be due to shenanigans. If Braun wins, there is still a chance he gets the title shot and still ends up in the Royal Rumble match itself.

A third option is a no-contest for tonight’s Monday Night Raw match and a three-way could take place against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. That could give Kane one more title shot and help Braun both avoid another loss to Lesnar and keep him fresh for a Rumble match appearance.