‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 13: Abby Reveals She Slept With Scott, Nick Learns The Park’s Fate

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 13, reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) wants Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to quit her job since he has more than enough money for the both of them. Nick (Joshua Morrow) learns there has been a winning bid for the contract to redevelop Chancellor Park. Lily (Christel Khalil) chokes when Abby (Melissa Ordway) reveals she had sex with Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall).

According to SheKnows Soaps, Billy doesn’t want Phyllis to work anymore. He believes she should live the life of a princess and relax without the pressures of a job. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy urges Phyllis to quit her job, but she isn’t sure it’s a good idea. Phyllis informs Billy that she enjoys her career and it gives her something to do.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will learn there was a winning bid for the contract to redevelop Chancellor Park. Nick immediately feels defeated and worries that the park will be torn down. However, the Y&R spoilers tease Victor will have a change of heart. There is also the possibility that Devon (Bryton James) could have won the contract and he will keep the park as is.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily gets more than she bargained for when Abby reveals that she had sex with Scott. Of course, Lily chokes up and wonders if she heard her correctly. According to SoapHub, Abby confirms she did have sex with Sharon’s (Sharon Case) boyfriend and now can’t get him out of her mind.

Abby will probably admit they kissed in the park and she is falling for the man. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily will be shocked by her admission and she isn’t sure how to help her. Lily offers her support, and she wonders how Scott feels about Abby. She will urge Abby to find out if Scott has feelings for her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will question J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) on why he’s returned to Genoa City. He will reveal that Paul (Doug Davidson) asked him to help crack a complicated case.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily will soften her stance against Cane (Daniel Goddard). She will consider reconciling and asks herself how Sam could fit in her life.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.