Lala Kent Travels To Rumored Boyfriend’s Hometown, Where Is Randall Emmett From?

Lala Kent recently reveled she was heading to Miami, Florida, the hometown of her rumored boyfriend Randall Emmett.

Following over a year of rumors linking her to the movie producer, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram page to confirm she was headed to the east coast to enjoy the events of Art Basel.

“Oh heyyyy Miami. Excited to Art Basel my a** off & #GiveThemLala,” Lala Kent wrote in the caption of a photo of herself sitting in a car.

In the photo, Lala Kent was seen sitting with her hand on her head with her rumored engagement ring on full display. Several weeks ago, Kent began wearing the ring in all of her photos and sporting the bling on the ring finger of her left hand. However, she hasn’t yet explained the meaning of the ring and because of that, speculation has continued online.

Although Lala Kent didn’t reveal who she was with, Miami, Florida is listed as the hometown of Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were believed to be dating in 2016, but their relationship was never confirmed. Instead, as her co-stars accused her of dating a married man, Kent remained silent and refused to confirm the name of her mystery man.

Since then, a number of clues have surfaced online and months ago, Kent responded to an article about herself and Emmett, stating that they were no longer a secret.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be dating one another, but when it comes to Emmett’s future on Bravo TV, the movie producer will likely never appear on the show. Instead, their relationship will be addressed without mentioning his name.

While Randall Emmett was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers, the couple hasn’t appeared to have been together for some time and despite the rumors, Lala Kent has insisted that she did not steal anyone’s husband.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.