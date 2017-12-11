Word is that a pro-Trump group, America First Project decided that it would be a good idea to send a middle school girl to interview embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on the eve of the election. But this is thought by many as an odd choice as Moore has been accused by several women of molesting them when they were in their early teens.

But Donald Trump himself is now praising the child interviewer, Millie March from Virginia, for traveling to Alabama to ask some questions of Moore while looking relatively comfortable.

Roy Moore has had trouble trying to defend himself against his accusers who say that Moore sexually harassed and assaulted them back when they were teens in Alabama, and Moore was a thirty-something lawyer. While running for office, Roy Moore has also had to deal with his son Caleb Moore’s legal problems as Caleb Moore was arrested for the ninth time just this fall.

Moore’s own words were also problematic because when he spoke in an interview this summer about the first time he noticed his wife Kayla, he said it was back when she was fifteen and dancing in a high school dance recital. Ironically, Roy Moore’s wife Kayla graduated from that same high school with one of Moore’s current sexual assault accusers.

Great job! 12 year old Millie March interviews #RoyMooreChildMolester. I wonder if #IvankaTrump thought this was a good idea. https://t.co/0j62oehM7A — Donald J. Trump (@isDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017

Matching up Millie March and Roy Moore just before the Alabama election seems to be a questionable last-minute decision, and people on Twitter don’t think it’s a good one for the Roy Moore campaign, or for Millie March. But America First Project’s Jennifer Lawrence believes that 12-year-old Millie March is the right girl to meet with Roy Moore, and they are a good match, says Us Magazine.

“We decided that we were going to bring Millie to Alabama, after everything that’s happened in this Alabama Senate race up until this point. [We wanted to] show that there is a wide range of people support Judge Roy Moore.”

Millie March met up with Roy Moore at Alabama GOP headquarters and opened up with some questions about how Moore will support the Trump agenda like building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“Yes, I think we need something and I think it could be stopped sooner than that with the military. I think the military could be used with the border control to actually stop… illegal aliens coming across the border. I think that can be stopped in relatively short time and if we need to stop it permanently we build the wall.”

Millie March continued with some light political questions but did not ask Moore about the women accusing him of improper behavior back when they were ages fourteen to sixteen.

On Twitter, most people were appalled that the parents of Millie March would allow her to meet with Roy Moore considering the accusations against him for being attracted to young girls. But they also want to know what the Trump PAC was thinking matching up a tween girl with an accused child predator.

“Millie March’s parents should be arrested for child abuse. What kind of degenerate allows their child in the presence of that kind of person? His youngest victim was two years older than this girl! All the WTF. ALL OF IT.”

Other people asked, “would you have sent your daughter to meet up with Roy Moore, even if you voted for Trump?” while others thought there was no way the video of Millie March meeting with Roy Moore could be real.

Roy Moore was unwilling to debate his Alabama opponent Doug Jones, so people asked why he had time to meet with Millie March.

“Roy Moore refuses to debate Doug Jones, but apparently will make time for an interview with a 12-year-old girl.”

The Alabama election that has pitted Roy Moore against Doug Jones is tomorrow.