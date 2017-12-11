‘Destiny 2’ Players Can Discover The Fate Of Saint-14 In ‘Curse Of Osiris’

Destiny 2 players have lamented the lack of discoverable items in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter. However, a recent discovery in one of the Curse of Osiris Adventures has led to much discussion about the fate of the legendary Titan, Saint-14. It also provides a clue to a future quest that may lead to players earning a new Exotic Shotgun.

This article may contain spoilers for Destiny 2. It is strongly suggested you do not read any further if you are concerned about anything that may spoil story content in the game.

How to See Saint-14

There is only one way to find Saint-14 and that is through the “Up and Up” Adventure. If you’ve already completed this Adventure, you can pick up the standard or Heroic version from Brother Vance in the Lighthouse to play again.

Once you’ve started the “Up and Up” Adventure, fight your way through the Infinite Forest’s land bridge until you reach the area for the Dark Future. Continue to battle your way through the Fallen until you reach the large platform where the Vex platforms begin to materialize on your way to the up and up.

You’ll notice a large Vex door at the back of the platform. A peephole rests in the middle of this door for you to peer inside and see Saint-14 floating above a dais and bathed in Light while the bodies of Vex are literally piled around him.

This is confirmed to be Saint-14 as YouTube creator JB3 managed to find a way to glitch into the room. Once inside, he was able to zoom in on the body and spot the Roman numeral XIV on the chest armor.

The door from which to view Saint-14 in the “Up and Up” Adventure. Bungie/Activision

What Does It Mean

First, kudos to Bungie for putting such an important easter egg in Destiny 2 for players to discover. The game has felt bereft of hidden objects to hunt down, and this is a big one.

It is it important to remember that this is a Vex simulation of the Dark Future and not the actual future. So, this may or may not be where and how Saint-14 rests. However, it does appear he did make the ultimate sacrifice defending humanity based on the lore items that were added to Destiny 2 in the Curse of Osiris expansion.

The first clue of Saint-14 and Curse of Osiris came from the Legend of Saint-14Grimoire card from Destiny 1: The Taken King. It describes how Saint-14 killed a Fallen Kell to end the battle of Six Fronts and finishes with the following line referring to Osiris being spotted on Mercury.

“Ghost, prepare my Vex arsenal and plot a course for Mercury. That old man is about to wake up hell.”

As you can tell by the Curse of Osiris expansion, Saint-14’s quest to find the enigmatic Warlock never bore fruit. In fact, it cost him his as the following lore lines for the Perfect Paradox Exotic Shotgun describes.

“I never found Osiris, but I’ve killed enough Vex to end a war. And they, in turn, struck a fatal blow: they completed a Mind with the sole function to drain the Light from me. It worked very well. Don’t worry (not that you worry much). It took them centuries to build, keyed to the unique frequency of my Light. And I sit atop its shattered husk.”

Meanwhile, the legendary Titan’s final log can be found in the Saint-14’s Gray Pigeon Exotic Ship. Here he writes to both Osiris and the Speaker, whom he calls his father, along with the promise to leave a gift to his “inspiration.”

“I hope whatever you find in this place is worth it. My recommendation to install you as Vanguard Commander was not a gesture to stroke your ego. It was an order to stay and help the City achieve all that it could. An order you refused to follow. News of my demise will no doubt reach you late. I can already see your response—the guilt that will follow, however fleeting. I thought you had changed after Six Fronts; that seeing your people on the brink of destruction and spared from death would be reward enough to stay. To fight. I’ll fight in your stead one last time. Father. My duty is at its end. I’ve seen what the City can become. I know you can lead its people to it. To my inspiration. Your final gift to me I now send back to you. It will be good to see you again. —Saint-14”

That final gift appears to the Perfect Paradox. The Exotic Shotgun was discovered in the game’s files but has yet to make an appearance. Additionally, Saint-14’s inspiration appears to be us, the player, based on the Helm of Saint-14 lore added in Curse of Osiris. It transcribes a conversation between Lord Shaxx and Cayde-6 where they discuss how Saint-14 claims he has seen the future and the one Guardian who is going to fix everything.

Bungie/Activision

This time-traveling oddity encapsulates the final lines in the Perfect Paradox’s lore as he appears to address his inspiration.

“I mourn that I will never reach the heights you have. To me, you represent everything a Guardian can become. Yours is a thriving City. So different from mine. My whole fourteenth life I fought to make my City yours. I never finished. All I have left is this weapon. The Cryptarchs say you crafted it yourself, built it out of scraps and Light and sheer will, inside the Infinite Forge. I’ll make sure it finds its way back to you. When you gave it to me, I swore I would make it my duty to follow your example. I’m still trying. —Saint-14”

How players can receive an Exotic weapon from Saint-14 they have not yet crafted themselves is definitely a paradox. How it can be earned will presumably come soon with the “Legends Lost” world quest. This will send players to the Infinite Forest in pursuit of Saint-14. The final objective will be to return the Titans personal effects to Brother Vance, which will presumably award the Perfect Paradox.

For all the problems Destiny 2 has had since launch, this is one of the nicer surprises. Bungie will hopefully continue to put more of these hidden lore-based quests in the game that reward players.

[H/T: The Destiny Reddit community, My Name is Byf, Myelin Games]