‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Investigates Victor, Sharon Tells Scott She Loves Him & Faith Acts Out

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 12 reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) inform Dina (Marla Adams) that they’ve come to a decision: Jack will remain the CEO while Ashley will work in the lab developing new Jabot products. Since Dina wasn’t consulted on the decision, she reveals that she is packing and flying out. While Jack and Ashley argue if Jack will be able to handle running Jabot, Dina complains about the Christmas decorations being up in February.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) puzzled why Faith doesn’t want to hitch a ride with Scott (Daniel Hall). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) offers to take Faith and they leave together. Scott wonders why Faith is mad at him, but Sharon reassures him that he didn’t do anything wrong. Faith is just adjusting to him moving in.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discuss the anomalies in Victor’s account with Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Michael vows to get to the bottom of it and leaves to talk to the authorities. Once alone, Victoria asks her dad to be honest with her about how much trouble they are in. Victor assures his daughter that everything is on the up and up.

At the Top of the Tower, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Gloria (Judith Chapman) wait for Michael to join them. Glo complains that Michael is working for Victor now. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Michael arrives just as Gloria has to go back to work. Michael confesses that he’s working on a case for Victor and they found an anomaly in one of Victor’s personal accounts. Michael suggests that he could look into it. Kevin isn’t sure he wants to get involved now that the police are investigating. Later, Kevin calls someone and warns them it won’t be long before Victor finds out what they did.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah reassures Scott about Faith. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he asks what Sharon may want for Christmas. Mariah suggests a ring would make her very happy. Scott replies that he isn’t ready to shop for rings yet, but he will be soon.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah brings Faith home and asks her why she is mad at Scott. When he comes home, Faith goes upstairs immediately. They eat dinner, and Faith is still not happy. After dinner, Sharon tells Scott she loves him, and Scott reveals he loves her, too.

Michael returns to Victor’s office to warn him and Victoria that the authorities are sending someone over to talk about the anomaly in his account. He added that their attendance is required. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the person that will be checking Victor’s accounts shows up and it’s J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). Victor and Victoria are completely stunned.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.