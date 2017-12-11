Chelsea DeBoer’s Friend Facing 65 Years In Prison: ‘Teen Mom’ Star To Step In And Help Pregnant Friend?

Chelsea DeBoer has been on Teen Mom 2 for years, so it’s natural that some of her friends have filmed cameos with her. One of those friends is Brittnee Bawek. She has filmed with Chelsea a few times, but she has always been a shoulder for Chelsea to cry on when things were going bad with Adam Lind. Brittnee has never really opened up about her own life on Teen Mom 2, and she may want privacy these days, as she’s learning that her husband may have been keeping a big secret from her. Last week, Chelsea’s friend’s husband was arrested in South Dakota after trying to arrange a meet-up with a 14-year-old girl. The meeting was supposed to involve a sexual encounter.

According to a new Starcasm report, Chelsea DeBoer may be close friends with the man in question. Brittnee’s husband, Alex Bawek, had placed an ad on Craigslist seeking another woman for “fun.” When police responded to the ad, they supposedly told him the girl in question as 14 years old, but he went along with it. When he went to meet with the girl, police was waiting for him and he was arrested. He has been charged with felony counts, including the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. He has also been charged with child enticement and attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

While the crime is scandalous and shocking, Chelsea DeBoer may need to step up and be a supportive friend to Brittnee. According to the report, the couple just announced her pregnancy in October. They will welcome a baby in April next year. They only just got married in July of last year. When police arrested him, they found condoms in the car, so he couldn’t explain that it was all a misunderstanding. Because of the seriousness of the crime, he could be found guilty and spend up to 65 years in prison. One can imagine Chelsea is being a good friend these days, as her friend’s life may be crumbling. This is something that may never be discussed on Teen Mom 2, as this story isn’t about Chelsea.

Chelsea DeBoer hasn’t said anything on Twitter about the story, possibly to protect her friend’s privacy.