Brittany Cartwright Reacts To Jax Taylor’s Rumored Cheating, Plans Girls Trip To Las Vegas

Jax Taylor was accused of cheating on Brittany Cartwright during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules and tonight, fans will begin to see the fallout from the alleged scandal.

According to a new sneak peek, Brittany Cartwright sat down with Katie Maloney during filming to discuss the heartache she was feeling after being told that Faith Stowers had slept with her boyfriend earlier this year.

“I’m just, like, so embarrassed,” she said through tears, according to a report by E! News on December 11.

Although Jax Taylor denied sleeping with Faith Stowers, Brittany Cartwright was furious about the rumor, especially considering she had found a pair of fake eyelashes on their counter a short time prior and had long been feeling as if he cheated on her.

“Do I have to call my mom and tell her Jax cheated on me with someone who I thought was a friend of mine?” Brittany Cartwright asked Katie Maloney.

Brittany Cartwright went on to reveal that she had already purchased a plane ticket to Las Vegas to go spend time with her friend, Cara, who lives in the area. As she explained, she was single at the moment and had every intention of acting as such during her girls trip with Cara. Cartwright also said that she was going to make Taylor regret the day he “f**ked” her over.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have split due to the cheating allegations against him earlier this year but currently, the couple is very much back on and enjoying their life together. In fact, during an interview last week, the couple discussed their future plans to get married. They even revealed that they would like to have their wedding ceremony take place in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appeared to go through a brief split over the summer but never actually confirmed that they had ended their relationship. Instead, Taylor denied that there was any trouble between them and suggested that they hadn’t gone through anything more than the normal ups and downs of a relationship.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.