‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Raven Gates Gets Fans Buzzing Over A Possible Engagement To Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk didn’t find love on their original Bachelor or Bachelorette journeys, but they found one another last summer on Bachelor in Paradise and have been happily together ever since. These two did not get engaged during filming like some couples have in the past, but it looks like they may be ready to take that next step and fans are dying for details.

These Bachelor in Paradise stars have worked hard at maintaining a long-distance romance, given that she is based in Arkansas and he is in Texas. Luckily, both Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have flexible jobs that have allowed them to travel frequently and they have made it a priority to never spend too much time apart. It looks like their strategy has worked well and that this relationship may not remain a long-distance one for much longer.

Just a few days ago, Gates tweeted that she needed designer Erin Condren to bring back her wedding planner. This tweet immediately sparked speculation that Raven and Adam were officially engaged, although the Bachelor in Paradise stars have not made any official announcements. However, this seems like a pretty obvious hint.

Gates also posted a photo on Instagram where she got very mushy over Gottschalk and it looks like this was posted just a couple of days before her Condren tweet. Raven wrote about how she knew Adam was a keeper and she said she hopes that everybody finds their Adam. There doesn’t appear to be an engagement ring on the Bachelor in Paradise star’s hand in the photo she posted, but fans have to wonder if this post came soon after he popped the question.

Raven and Adam have been a popular couple among “Bachelor Nation” fans and people would love to hear that the Paradise pair is engaged and heading toward a wedding. There are several other engaged couples from the franchise still together, such as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Unfortunately, none of those pairs seem to be tying the knot anytime soon.

Could Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk manage to beat all of these other couples to the altar? Bachelor in Paradise fans will have to hang tight and be patient for now, but it certainly looks likely that Adam and Raven will have a big announcement to share soon.